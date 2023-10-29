'A tale of two captains': Global media reacts to South Africa beating All Blacks in Rugby World Cup final

Much of the global media’s reaction to the All Blacks’ 12-11 defeat to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final was focused on the contrasting nights of the two captains, Sam Cane and Siya Kolisi.

Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for a second time in South Africa’s fourth men’s World Cup success after a chaotic final, but he was sinbinned in the second half for a high tackle on Ardie Savea.

Cane, too, was shown a yellow card by referee Wayne Barnes in the first half for crashing his shoulder into Jesse Kriel’s head, although it was upgraded to red on review and the All Blacks played most of the match with 14 men.

All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell was also yellow-carded early in the first half and Cheslin Kolbe was sinbinned in the final minutes when the Springboks hung on to claim back-to-back World Cup wins.

Cane was the first man to be sent off in a Rugby World Cup final and had to watch the final 51 minutes from the bench. Nothing went right for Ian Foster’s All Blacks.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Sam Cane was sent off in the Rugby World Cup final.

Rob Kitson of the Guardian said it was “an epic, seesawing contest”.

“It will be remembered as a tale of two captains. When Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s first black rugby captain, hoisted the Webb Ellis Cup aloft in Japan four years ago it was one of the sport’s most memorable images and now, for every Springbok supporter, there is a glorious sense of deja vu. For his All Black counterpart, Sam Cane, in contrast, it turned out to be the darkest of nights,” Kitson said.

“There had been little to separate the teams before Cane was sent off, after a video review, for an upright tackle on Jesse Kriel in the 27th minute. There have been worse tackles, delivered with greater force, but once the phrase “a high degree of danger” is employed there is usually only one outcome. Never before has a player been sent off in a World Cup final, let alone an All Black skipper.”

Oliver Brown of the Telegraph said “you could see the magnitude of the moment in Sam Cane’s haunted expression”.

“A decision from the bunker to upgrade a yellow card for his high tackle on Jesse Kriel to red did not just mean his team’s chances against South Africa were grievously damaged. It also bestowed on him the ghastly distinction of being the first player to be sent off in a men’s World Cup final. For an All Black, the feeling of humiliation was searing. But for the captain? Almost beyond endurance,” Brown said.

“For the 51 minutes that remained, Cane could hardly bear to watch. Each incursion that the Springboks made into the All Blacks’ 22 threatened the decisive blow, the final confirmation of a defeat for which Cane would surely take the blame. At a human level, you could only sympathise as he absorbed the realisation of his darkest fears. While South Africa cavorted in celebration of a record fourth World Cup triumph, Cane had to accept his billing as the fall guy. As he waited to collect an unwanted silver medal, he wore a thousand-yard stare.”

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup again.

Kolisi was spared the same fate after he clattered heads with Savea. The officials deemed there were more mitigating circumstances in his tackle, ensuring his card wasn’t upgraded to red.

Nik Simon of the Daily Mail said Kolisi was a great inspiration for the Springboks and their spirit ensured they won “a flawed but compelling final”.

“Under Siya Kolisi, the national team has once again become a tool of togetherness. They delve into their hardships and use it as a force for the greater good, reaching an emotional pinnacle the opposition can struggle to live with.”

He added that “ill-discipline was the story of the game” and “Cane lost control when he hit Jessie Kriel high”.

“Penalties gifted points and Handre Pollard took every three pointer that came his way,” Simon said.

“The Springboks buckled up defensively. The All Blacks tried to find edges in attack but men in green flew up to prevent the ball from reaching the wide channels.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Handre Pollard booted South Africa’s four penalty goals.

Speaking on BBC Sport, former England captain Martin Johnson, who won the World Cup in 2003, praised South Africa for having such confidence in what they do.

“It was like 'this is business and this is what we do'. Whatever happened in the game they just had a little more composure, South Africa are incredibly physical and eat you up defensively,” Johnson said.

“It played into their hands at times. They are a difficult team to beat and they have some smart players like Kwagga Smith who came on and turned balls over. They chanced around at the breakdown and forced the referee to make decisions.”

However, Stephen Jones of The Times said called the decider “a shambles” and said the Springboks benefited from good fortune.

“Here we had it, the non-Classico. South Africa limped and panicked and drove their way to victory and retained the Webb Ellis Cup in a match that was ferociously competitive but never remotely approaching greatness or, indeed, not much beyond mediocrity,” he said.

”Of course it was exciting at the end but it was still a shambles and we had the sending-off of the New Zealand captain, Sam Cane, while Siya Kolisi, the South African captain, was fortunate not to join him as a spectator when he received a yellow card.”

Stuart Barnes of The Times said South Africa’s gamble of playing with seven forwards on the bench paid off on a wet night in Paris.

“South Africa went seven forwards and one back on the bench; in the World Cup final. There was no specialist hooker, no ready made replacement for Faf du Klerk, no top-class option if Handre Pollard had an off day at fly half. As the rain poured out of the prematurely dark Parisian sky, hours before kick off, it looked more like an act of genius on the part of the Springbok management than an all in gamble, exposing the back line,” Barnes said.

“Here was the theory behind this boldest of selections. South Africa needed to dominate up front from start to finish, as they did in their recent 35-7 record-breaking win at Twickenham. The All Blacks didn't get onto the front foot, didn't give their stunning attack a chance to operate.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Siya Kolisi celebrating their victory in Paris.

Rúaidhrí O’Connor of the Irish Independent said the Springboks rode their luck and lamented the interference of English TMO Tom Foley.

They won each of their knockout matches by one point, beating France 29-28 in the quarterfinal, then England 16-15 in the semifinal, and held on against the All Blacks once more.

“Somehow, Siya Kolisi’s men retained their title with their third successive one-point win of a white-knuckle ride through the knockouts in France,” he said.

“Rassie Erasmus’ gambits just about paid off on a wet night in Saint-Denis where all the ills of modern rugby raised their heads and the All Blacks lost theirs during a costly first-half.

“There were multiple consultations with the video referee, three yellow cards and a red card for the All Black captain Sam Cane for a head-high shot.”