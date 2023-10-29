Hurt locker: All Blacks film dressing room thanks to their fans after World Cup final defeat

Call it the Hurt Locker – the Stade de France dressing room where Ian Foster’s All Blacks filmed messages of thanks to the fans who stuck by them in their Rugby World Cup rollercoaster ride.

Despite their dejection, the All Blacks opened their inner sanctum to a video camera after their 12-11 defeat to the Springboks in the tournament final on Sunday (NZ time).

“We tried our best and we gave it our best,’’ said veteran halfback Aaron Smith, who admitted “we just couldn’t get it done”.

“I’m really sorry, but we left no stone unturned,’’ he said on the video, which was published on the All Blacks’ social media channels.

Smith, a World Cup winner in 2015, said despite the defeat “this is the most proud I’ve been as an All Black’’ after the fight shown by the team which played with 14 men after losing captain Sam Cane to a first-half red card.

Substitute flanker Dalton Papalii said: “This is going to hurt for a long time, but I just want to give a message out to all our supporters, family and friends.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Aaron Smith (C) and the rest of the All Blacks bench look dejected after losing the Rugby World Cup final to the Springboks.

“Thank you for sticking with us through all the highs and the lows, especially this World Cup.”

The All Blacks’ most capped player, Sam Whitelock, who was filmed sitting beside his 2011 and 2015 World Cup winning captain Richie McCaw, said: “Just like the rest of the country [the] players are absolutely gutted”.

Sky Sport Big calls around Sam Cane and Siya Kolisi dominated the decider in Paris.

“But I said to the guys out there at the end that I couldn’t fault the effort, and that’s something we definitely pride ourselves on.”

Whitelock’s longtime locking sidekick Brodie Retallick – who also played his last test pending a move to Japan - hailed the support the All Blacks had received, saying even though the team was “a long way from home, we’ve definitely heard it and seen it, and we can’t thank you enough for that.”