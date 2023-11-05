The All Blacks need a new No 10 to emerge in coming years: here are the contenders

The agonisingly close loss to South Africa is a harsh goodbye for Foster, as well as a number of team stalwarts.

ANALYSIS: Damian McKenzie is the obvious choice to wear the All Blacks’ No 10 jersey next year, but there is room for one, or perhaps even two, new names to come through before the next Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Richie Mo’unga has signed a three-year deal in Japan, Beauden Barrett’s future is still unclear beyond 2024, and Stephen Perofeta must improve his consistency before he is considered a certainty.

Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, with a four-year contract in his pocket, may therefore take a long-term view of the young playmakers coming through the system.

‘Razor’ will already have a view on these young No 10s – he signed Waikato No 10 Taha Kemara to the Crusaders – but the pecking order will ultimately be decided by performance.

Here are the best uncapped No 10s who the All Blacks will be keeping a close eye on.

Fergus Burke (Canterbury, Crusaders, 24 years old)

He had a breakout campaign for the Crusaders last year, making 16 appearances either at No 10 or at fullback. Suffered an injury setback during the NPC that will rule him out of the opening months of Super Rugby Pacific in 2024, but he’s the right age to really push on for higher honours.

Zarn Sullivan (Auckland, Blues, 23 years old)

With Beauden Barrett in Japan, the Māori All Black with the big left boot has a massive opportunity to impress at the Blues. New coach Vern Cotter’s preference at No 10, with Perofeta another strong option, will be closely watched. Sullivan is also capable at fullback, but his All Blacks aspirations might be best served by making the fulltime switch to No 10.

Josh Jacomb (Taranaki, 22 years old)

A brilliant finish to Taranaki’s NPC campaign put him into the national spotlight, but he first really caught the eye playing for the NZ Barbarians side in the Super Rugby under-20s competition in Taupō last year. His ability to take on the line is excellent, and many will be looking out for his name when the Super Rugby squads for 2024 are announced on Thursday.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Fergus Burke scores for the Crusaders against the Blues in the semifinal of Super Rugby Pacific this year.

Ruben Love (Wellington, Hurricanes, 22 years old)

An elite athlete with pace and strength, but may be best suited to the fullback position. Young Hurricanes teammate Harry Godfrey, 20, might be the better long-term option at No 10. However, Love may well develop into a player who could cover No 10-No 15 from the bench at the highest level.

Lucas Cashmore (Bay of Plenty, 21 years old)

The Steamers No 10 has a big future. He was excellent in the NPC as he again showcased his strong left-footed kicking game and pace. Cashmore, who spent a bit of time at the Blues at the start of the year, has the ability to shine in Super Rugby if he can get an opportunity.

Cam Millar (Otago, Highlanders, 21 years old)

Does New Zealand need to fall back in love with classical, goalkicking No 10s? Millar fits that bill, although his development has been hindered by ankle injuries that ruined his Super Rugby and NPC campaigns this year. A great kicker with strong game management, Millar will get plenty of game time with the Highlanders in 2024 if he stays fit.

Taha Kemara (Waikato, Crusaders, 20 years old)

Had a challenging World Rugby U20 championship, but his early-season form for the Mooloos hinted at why the Crusaders clearly rate him so highly. A bit like Cashmore, he isn’t the biggest man but he likes to take on the line and his kicking game is developing nicely.