Eben Etzebeth gets 5am haircut from team-mate amid celebrations of their win over the All Blacks

South African lock Eben Etzebeth sported a dramatic new look in the wake of his side’s Rugby World Cup title win over the All Blacks.

Etzebeth and team-mates celebrated long into the morning after defending their Rugby World Cup title, edging New Zealand 12-11 in Sunday’s final in Paris.

The veteran Springbok certainly seemed to enjoy himself, rocking a radically different hairstyle at the World Rugby Awards later that evening.

Etzebeth, who also started in South Africa’s 2019 World Cup title win over England, revealed team-mate RG Snyman was responsible for his fresh cut. The 32-year-old, who usually sports long hair, had the sides shaved, rocking a mohawk style.

“You can look how my hair looks, thanks to RG Snyman at 5 o'clock this morning. Thanks for that,” Etzebeth said at the awards.

Surprisingly, Etzebeth was the lone South African player to be named in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Dream Team for 2023.

Four All Blacks were selected – Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, and Will Jordan.

Savea was crowned men’s player of the year, chosen ahead of Etzebeth, France halfback Antoine Dupont and Ireland centre Bundee Aki.

WORLD RUGBY Ardie Savea thanks his brothers, fellow All Blacks and coach Ian Foster as he wins World Rugby's player of the year.

It has been a memorable couple of days for Etzebeth.

After the final, he posted on Instagram that he and wife, singer Anlia, were expecting their first child together, showing off her baby bump.

“Blessings upon blessings. Thank you, Lord. Well done Bokke, and happy birthday my liefste (dear) man,” she wrote on the post.

Etzebeth also rubbed shoulders with tennis legend Roger Federer, who wore a South African jersey for the final.

Federer was pictured with Snyman, Etzebeth and skipper Siya Kolisi in the post-match trophy photo shoot. He also ventured into the South African changing room after the final to celebrate with the team.