All Blacks demanding answers from World Rugby over refereeing in Rugby World Cup final

Ian Foster says he and his coaching staff have sent a missive to the governing body about the officiating of the World Cup final.

The All Blacks are demanding answers from World Rugby over a number of contentious refereeing calls in their agonising Rugby World Cup final loss to the Springboks.

Fresh off touching down at Auckland Airport to a hearty fan reception on Wednesday afternoon, outgoing coach Ian Foster revealed one of his last acts in the job was to send a missive to the governing body outlining several perceived injustices in last Sunday’s (NZ time) 12-11 loss in Paris.

The match officials were the biggest talking point out of the dramatic decider at the Stade de France, with Wayne Barnes and fellow Englishman Tom Foley in the TMO box coming in for huge criticism for their handling of the contest.

Asked if the team had, or would bother to, review the game, considering there was no next week, and that most of the coaching team, and several players, won’t be returning to the national side next year, Foster noted: “It probably won’t be officially, it certainly will be by me and our coaching group”, before divulging they had sent on their frustrations to the game’s powerbrokers.

“We’ve already sent a file into World Rugby to get them to make a few comments on,” he said. “Hopefully they do.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff/Stuff Outgoing All Blacks coach Ian Foster embraces Ardie Savea after the team's arrival home at Auckland International Airport on Wednesday.

Asked what areas in particular he was referring to, Foster didn’t care to elaborate.

“Oh, I think you can guess,” he said.

The red card to All Blacks captain Sam Cane, and the yellow to Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi for their respective high tackles were obvious bones of contention, though probably not the biggest source of Foster’s exasperations.

That is more likely to have centred on the likes of the disallowed try to Aaron Smith – ruled out for an Ardie Savea knock on after Foley went outside of his TMO remit of an immediate two phases before the score, to pull it up – along with the Barnes apology to Savea for an incorrect ruck penalty which still had Handre Pollard kick a penalty goal from, while Faf de Klerk’s delay in feeding a late scrum the All Blacks looked set to dominate also went unpunished.

Ironically, All Blacks assistant coach Joe Schmidt, before joining the side last year, had been a member of World Rugby’s high performance rugby committee and laws review group.

Meanwhile, Foster was remaining tight-lipped on any thoughts of entertaining the vacant Wallabies job, following the resignation of Eddie Jones in the wake of his disastrous World Cup campaign.

In fronting media on Tuesday, Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh noted “everyone’s a candidate”, as RA sought the best possible coach for their struggling national side, though Foster confirmed he hadn’t already fielded enquiries from across the ditch.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Ian Foster and Sam Cane embrace for a hug after arriving home from the World Cup.

“I’ve been on a plane for 24 hours,” he said, noting he wasn’t even able to be reached via wifi on board, anyway.

“Look, I’m old-school, I don’t know how to use that,” he quipped. “I actually like switching off, it was a pleasant relief to turn the phone off, to be fair.”

Would he consider it, though, and potentially follow in the footsteps of fellow New Zealanders Robbie Deans (2008-2013) and Dave Rennie (2020-2023)?

“Look, I’ve just got home,” Foster said. “I’ve literally got through there, I haven’t slept much for a day, and I’m looking forward to going home and then just re-evaluating.”