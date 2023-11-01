Mum's advice helps Sam Cane get through anguish of Rugby World Cup final red card

All Blacks captain says the support has been incredible from New Zealand, amid the fallout from his red card in the final.

Sage advice from mother Kathy helped Sam Cane deal with the fallout of his red card from the Rugby World Cup final.

The All Blacks captain and his team-mates touched down at Auckland Airport on Wednesday following their heartbreaking 12-11 loss to South Africa in the decider in Paris.

Cane created unwanted history in the final, becoming the first player to be sent off in a men’s World Cup final. He was sent off in the 27th minute after clobbering Springboks centre Jesse Kriel high.

Speaking on arrival, Cane said wise words from mother Kathy had been crucial in helping him cope with the aftermath of his red card.

“My mum actually she said to me if it was my boy who’d been in [that] situation, how would you want him to feel and you wouldn’t want him to beat himself up.

“Try not to be too hard on myself. I think it’s something I’m going to have live with forever, unfortunately. It’s going to hurt for a while.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff All Blacks captain Sam Cane speaks to media in Auckland after their return from the Rugby World Cup.

About 150 fans were on hand to greet the All Blacks on arrival. Cane and his team-mates had been blown away by the support they had received throughout the World Cup, and especially after the final.

“To be able to walk out here just before, these people who have come out here to see us home, you just can’t help but smile.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff All Blacks captain Sam Cane embraces departing coach Ian Foster as the team arrive back from the Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks supporters haven’t always dealt well with losing knockout games at the World Cup, criticising the team and turning on players and coaches. Cane had been impressed with how the New Zealand public had dealt with the anguish of narrowly missing out on a World Cup title.

“I reflected on the flight the love from New Zealand the last three weeks in total, the support, it's something I haven't experienced as an All Black, and that's from halfway around the world.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff All Blacks captain Sam Cane walks into the arrivals area at Auckland Airport after returning from the Rugby World Cup.

“Certainly, after the final it’s been overwhelming. And put it this way, I’ve been pleasantly surprised post the final too. It felt like we let a lot of people down, feeling that support has certainly helped. On behalf of the team, thank you for all the support.”

Cane played a straight bat when quizzed whether Scott Robertson, who takes over from Ian Foster as head coach, had been in touch or whether he wanted to continue as captain.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Referee Wayne Barnes upgrades Sam Cane’s yellow card to a red during the Rugby World Cup final.

Robertson could opt to go in a different direction with Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea options to lead the team through to the next World Cup.

“I’ve still got texts from my wife and my mum that I haven’t replied to yet. It’s too early [to make a call on the captaincy].”

Cane won’t have long to rest up.

He will be back at Auckland airport on Thursday to pick up wife Harriet and son Hudson, who were on a later flight from France.

As for his immediate plans post World Cup, Cane was excited he would be seeing his grandparents in Mount Maunganui and then travel to New Plymouth to visit a new niece he had yet to meet.