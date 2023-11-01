Rugby World Cup: Departing All Blacks hooker Dane Coles puts retirement plans on hold

All Blacks coach talks at Auckland Airport on their return from the Rugby World Cup.

Dane Coles’ battle-hardened body is ready to go around one more time.

The 36-year-old, 90 test All Blacks veteran, was due to call it quits from professional rugby following New Zealand’s 12-11 loss to the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final at the weekend, but his retirement has now been placed on hold.

Just hours after the All Blacks touched down in Auckland on their return from France, Japan Rugby League One club Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay announced Coles as a new signing for the 2023-24 season.

Coles, the second-oldest playing All Black ever, has been drafted in as a replacement for Kubota’s star hooker, South African Malcolm Marx, who went down with a serious knee injury during a Springboks training session in France before the World Cup got underway.

Coles’ signing comes just two days after Marx confirmed, via the Kubota Spears, that he has been ruled out for the entire League One 2023-24 season.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dane Coles has been tempted out of retirement to replace the injured Malcolm Marx in Japan.

Coles came off the bench during the All Blacks 28-24 win over Ireland in the quarterfinal but was left out of the semifinal side and the one that lost the final – a decision outgoing coach Ian Foster described as the toughest in his coaching career.

Coles, who made his debut for Wellington in 2007, made the decision to retire at the end of the 2023 season back in February.

He has enjoyed an illustrious 17 years at the top level for Wellington, the Hurricanes, Māori All Blacks and All Blacks.

Coles will get a short break back in New Zealand with Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay confirming the All Blacks veteran will join the team in Japan on December 1.

It is expected Coles’ stint with Kubota will be a one-year deal.