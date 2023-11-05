A tale of two Rugby World Cup finals: The epic women's decider and the debacle in Paris

The Black Ferns survived a late England raid to win another world title (first published on November 12, 2022).

Joseph Pearson is a Stuff sports reporter who covered the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup win

OPINION: There were telling differences in the post-match narratives of the latest Rugby World Cup finals. The women’s final was outstanding. The men’s decider was not. It was terrible.

The Black Ferns beat England 34-31 in an epic finale at Eden Park nearly 12 months ago and the pulsating contest should be remembered as one of the great occasions for the game, especially women’s rugby, with 11 tries, drama and excitement until the final whistle in Auckland.

There was a record-breaking crowd on a magical night for women’s sport in New Zealand and a new audience – namely families and young children – watched the joyful spectacle.

The men’s final between the All Blacks and South Africa in Paris last weekend was anything but. It was awful. Tense, but mostly awful.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Sam Cane starting at the Webb Ellis Cup after his red card in last weekend’s World Cup final.

Do not for one second think I’m a bitter Kiwi because the All Blacks lost 12-11. I’m a naturally bitter Yorkshireman from northern England who has lived here since 2016.

No, the fallout from that Paris horror show epitomised what a dreadful mess men’s rugby finds itself in. Such a shambolic final was no fluke either. It was so predictable.

The flurry of cards, including All Blacks captain Sam Cane’s red card, are regularly an unwanted talking point. Disputes are common – without clear answers – because of the game’s complicated laws. It’s another turn-off for new or younger fans.

World Rugby must intervene to prevent the irritating interference there was from the Television Match Official, Englishman Tom Foley, throughout the decider. He was like a chip-hungry seagull disrupting your dinner.

The maddening stoppages, which are blighting the natural flow a sport should have, are another turn-off for casual fans and diehard supporters alike. Yet they are more frequent than ever.

It’s not Foley’s fault. Not really. He was following the protocols issued to him by World Rugby.

Still, the confusion about who controls the match, the referee or the TMO, has peaked.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Wayne Barnes received death threats after refereeing the World Cup final in Paris.

What was more depressing, however, was the online abuse of retiring English referee Wayne Barnes. More than abuse. Death threats. That’s a disgrace.

Referee numbers are always a concern and fewer young people will take the whistle if they are fretting about threats to their life.

Women’s rugby has not yet been plagued by infuriating, cynical stoppages, or the post-match vitriol from angry fans who wish people harm by zapping their phones.

So, as the Springboks won their fourth World Cup by kicking four penalty goals from penalties that few casual observers will ever understand, the direction of men’s rugby does not seem positive.

The growth of women’s rugby, however, is slowly trending upwards. Last year’s World Cup final at Eden Park attracted a large audience who wouldn’t have attended a men’s rugby match before.

Yes, the crowds for the Black Ferns’ tests this year have been poor compared to their World Cup campaign.

They are starting from a small base, but there were only a few thousand in Wellington and Dunedin in the last two weeks when they played France and Wales respectively.

But attendances were not likely to be strong when World Rugby decided to stage the first WXV1 tournament for women’s rugby in the middle of the knockout stages of the men’s World Cup. The public’s interest would only be focused on one event – the latter – and the game’s bosses should have accounted for that.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Theresa Fitzpatrick celebrating with Ruahei Demant after the Black Ferns won the World Cup.

The glow of the Black Ferns’ World Cup win remains bright. The possibilities for the sport seemed endless as more than 42,000 filled Eden Park. The atmosphere was wonderful.

England were gracious and classy in defeat, despite their own red card to Lydia Thompson. It was almost forgotten amid the euphoria.

The Black Ferns sang, danced and stared at the sky in disbelief on their greatest night. What an occasion, a celebration of great sport and joy, and nothing like the debacle in Paris.