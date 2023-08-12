Ranking the nine previous Rugby World Cup tournaments

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw holds aloft the Webb Ellis Cup after beating Australia in the 2015 final at London’s Twickenham stadium.

The Rugby World Cup remains young compared to the pinnacle tournament of other sports.

However, as the 10th tournament looms, there’s no shortage of highlights and lowlights from the nine tournaments held the past 36 years.

No doubt most Kiwis could tell you exactly where they were when the All Blacks bowed out in the quarterfinals in 2007. The same goes for where they watched the 2015 final from, when the All Blacks became the first team to win back-to-back titles.

There’s certainly been ample of change since the inaugural tournament in 1987, when 16 teams took part and no qualifiers were held.

Starting with the least memorable and finishing at the other end of the scale, here’s how Stuff ranked the previous nine World Cups.

1991

Hosts: England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France

Teams: 16

Champions: Australia

Let’s start with the second World Cup, not that it was particularly bad, or because the Wallabies were holding aloft the Webb Ellis trophy at the end of it.

Expertly guided by pivot Michael Lynah, they were deserved winners, beating the defending champion All Blacks 16-6 in the semifinals, before topping England 12-6 in a one-try final at Twickenham.

Qualifying was introduced ahead of the tournament, with the eight quarterfinalists from 1987 automatically in. The only new side was Western Samoa, in for Tonga.

In a tournament that didn’t exactly produce a ton of champagne rugby, it was the newbies who produced the shock of the World Cup, too, when they beat Wales 16-13 in Cardiff.

Due to the government’s apartheid policies, South Africa was again excluded by the International Rugby Board.

Unknown/Stuff All Black John Kirwan after New Zealand beat France in the 1987 final at Eden Park.

1987

Hosts: New Zealand, Australia

Teams: 16

Champions: New Zealand

The beginning of it all.

A tournament littered with one-sided matches – half of the 24 pool matches featured at least one team scoring 40 points – was always New Zealand’s to win.

Captained by David Kirk, they went into the inaugural World Cup as white-hot favourites, and certainly lived up to the tag on their way to making history.

With guns such as Grant Fox, whose 126 points remains the most scored by an individual at a World Cup, Sir John Kirway and Sean Fitzpatrick, they outscored their opponents 298-52.

Their 20-point win against France in the decider at Eden Park was comfortably the smallest winning margin.

New Zealand (21 games) and Australia (11) co-hosted the tournament, which South Africa was excluded from due to pro-apartheid polices, with Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch, Dunedin, Invercargill, Rotorua, Napier and Palmerston North hosting tests.

LIONEL CIRONNEAU South Africa captain John Smit kisses the Webb Ellis Cup after beating England in Paris in the 2007 decider.

2007

Host: France

Teams: 20

Champions: South Africa

The Springboks certainly didn’t earn any style points en route to winning the Webb Ellis Cup for a second time.

They couldn't care less. On the back of a game plan that featured a heavy dose of up-and-under kicks, set-piece dominance and a willingness to take any points on offer, they did it ugly, for the most part.

Eventual runners-up England were the same, resulting in a grim decider, one which featured seven penalty kicks and was won 15-7 by the Boks.

When all was said and done, the tournament’s leading scorer, Springboks fullback Percy Montgomery (105 points), had kicked a whopping 17 penalties in the six games.

Rich Eaton The All Blacks react after losing their 2007 quarterfinal to France.

Of course, the 2007 edition is also remembered for THAT forward pass Wayne Barnes missed during the All Blacks’ quarterfinal loss to France, and New Zealand’s woeful on-field leadership and decision-making during the same match as they recoded their earliest World Cup exit.

A post-tournament review was damning of the All Blacks’ decision not to attempt a drop goal during the final frantic minutes of the 22-20 quarterfinal defeat.

1999

Host: Wales

Teams: 20

Champions: Australia

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT All Blacks wing Jonah Lomu in action against France in the 1999 World Cup semifinal at Twickenham, London.

The first World Cup to be expanded to 20 teams, and the first to be played in the professional era, was capped by the most one-sided final in tournament history – Australia’s 35-12 win against France.

It was also the only edition to not reward the top-two teams in each pool with a playoff spot.

Instead, in a bizarre format, the teams were split into five pools of four, with the winners qualifying for the quarterfinals and the other finalists determined by three playoff matches between the runners-up from each pool and the best third-placed team.

As for the rugby, think Jonah Lomu and World Cups and it’s easy to stop at 1995, when the All Blacks wing introduced himself to the world by trampling England’s Tony Underwood

As impressive as Lomu was in 1995 – he scored seven tries in South Africa – he scored eight four years later, including two in the All Blacks’ 43-31 semifinal defeat to France.

PHOTOSPORT/Stuff Australian players with the Webb Ellis Trophy after beating France in the 1999 final.

Do yourself a favour and punch “Lomu and 1999 World Cup highlights” into your search engine, then sit back and watch him go to work, highlighted by an insanely good first try against France.

Lomu’s eight tries is tied for most in a tournament, and his 15 World Cup tries remains equal most with South African Bryan Habana.

2019

Host: Japan

Teams: 20

Champions: South Africa

The dirtiest World Cup of all, the one blighted by double the amount of red cards than the previous record.

World Rugby’s crackdown on high shots played a big hand in eight red cards being flashed in Japan, half of them for head-high tackles.

That’s double the amount of red cards handed out during the 1995 and 1999 tournaments, resulting in the chatter of cards to at times overshadow the rugby.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images South Africa won the 2019 tournament in Japan, their third World Cup title.

Speaking of, while the hot and sticky conditions at times made it tricky for ball handling, there was plenty of good stuff on show, including the All Blacks’ 46-14 demolition job of Ireland in their quarterfinal.

It was also a tournament remembered for Japan’s upset wins against Ireland and Scotland, Uruguay’s shock win against Fiji, and the All Blacks being blown off the park in their semifinal against Eddie Jones-coached England in what was Steve Hansen’s last match in charge.

2011

Host: New Zealand

Teams: 20

Champions: New Zealand

The second, and most likely the last time, New Zealand hosted the tournament was certainly memorable for home fans.

After sitting through an agonising one-point triumph against France in the final, Kiwis celebrated the All Blacks ending a 24-year title drought as if a huge weight had been lifted off their shoulders.

While some of the rugby in the 2011 tournament was dour, including in the final, there was no shortage of drama.

David Rogers/Stuff All Black captain Richie McCaw holds aloft the trophy after beating France in the 2011 final at Eden Park.

Think the then much-maligned Stephen Donald kicking the All Blacks to victory in the final, after Dan Carter, Aaron Cruden and Colin Slade went down injured at a time skipper Richie McCaw was playing through a fractured foot.

There was also Wales legend Sam Warburton being red carded in the first half of their 9-8 semifinal defeat to France for a dump tackle on Vincent Clerc, and the Quade Cooper-McCaw rivalry.

Then there was England, who lurched from one disaster to the next, starting with drunken players partaking in a dwarf-throwing competition in Queenstown, Mike Tindall being photographed with an ex-girlfriend, inappropriate comments being made to a female hotel worker, and Manu Tuilagi jumping off a ferry into Auckland's harbour.

2003

Host: Australia

Teams: 20

Champions: England

All Blacks fans will remember it for the semifinal defeat to hosts Australia in Sydney, where they had thumped them 50-21 during an ominous Tri-Nations campaign several months earlier.

However, that meant zilch when Stirling Mortlock picked off Carlos Spencer’s pass destined for Leon MacDonald and took it 85 metres the other way, setting the Wallabies on their way to the final.

Getty Images/Stuff Dejected All Blacks halfback Justin Marshall during his side’s semifinal defeat to the Wallabies at the 2003 World Cup in Australia.

After a series of crushing results, including Australia’s World Cup record (biggest margin)142-0 rout of Namibia, during the pool stage prompted local media to criticise the competition, the final between the Wallabies and hosts and England couldn’t have been tighter.

The decider needed extra time for the second time in history, before Jonny Wilkinson broke Australian hearts by slotting a drop goal off his right-foot with 28 seconds left.

It was the first – and only – tournament won by a northern hemisphere side.

Andrew Cornaga Richie McCaw, left, and Dan Carter with the Webb Ellis Trophy after beating Australia in the 2015 final in London.

2015

Host: England

Teams: 20

Champions: New Zealand

Who could forget commentator Justin Marshall barking “Beauden Barrett” as he scooted after a Ben Smith kick to ice the All Blacks’ history-making triumph?

Indeed, their 34-17 win over the Aussies in front of 80,000 fans at Twickenham to cap the 2015 tournament marked the first time a team went back-to-back.

After England lost to Australia and Wales, it was also the first tournament in which the hosts failed to progress beyond the pool stage.

In a tournament littered with quality rugby, there was also Japan rocking the rugby landscape by beating two-times champions South Africa 34-32, a result labelled the “greatest shock” in tournament history.

Despite the hosts’ woes, the average attendance at the tournament was 51,621 over 48 games – remarkably similar to the footwall World Cup in Brazil in 2014 (53,592 over 64 matches).

David Rogers/Allsport Jonah Lomu of New Zealand dives over for the try during the 1995 Rugby World Cup semifinal against England in Cape Town.

1995

Host: South Africa

Teams: 16

Champions: South Africa

This was bigger than just winning a major tournament for South Africa. Much bigger.

June 24, 1995, stands as a symbolic moment in the country’s history, as it capped the nation’s first major sporting event since the end of the apartheid regime.

“One team, one country” was the slogan President Nelson Mandela orchestrated, before watching the Springboks edge the All Blacks 15-12 in extra time of an enthralling final, courtesy of a Joel Stranksy drop goal.

On the back of a rampaging Jonah Lomu, and Marc Ellis’ six tries and Simon Culhane’s 45 points during a record 145-17 mauling (most points in a match) of Japan, the All Blacks had lit up the tournament.

Of course, and a shadow remains because of it, that was before the All Blacks claimed to have been poisoned ahead of the final, after 27 of the 35-strong touring party fell violently ill 48 hours from the decider.

Deliberately poisoned or simply a stomach bug? We will probably never know for sure.