All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie keeping a lid on Rugby World Cup hopes

All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie is expected to feature in the 23 to face Australia in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

Rugby Championship: All Blacks v Wallabies. Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. When: 2.35pm Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff

It’s the elephant in the room, one head coach Ian Foster acknowledged ahead of the All Blacks’ final home test of the year.

However, if next week’s World Cup squad announcement was causing Finlay Christie to lose sleep, the 16-test halfback wasn’t letting on when he spoke to media in Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

“Look, we try not to think about that,” Christie said a couple of days after Foster admitted management would be foolish to think it wasn’t on the mind of his players.

“I guess we just take it week by week. For me, it’s about focusing on this week and what I can do training wise, getting through today and then another training on Thursday, and obviously a game to focus on on Saturday.”

That would be the Bledisloe Cup fixture in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon, one last chance for players to impress selectors before the 33 France-bound players are announced at Pettigrew Green Arena in Napier at 5pm on Monday.

Four years after No 9s Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara and Brad Weber went to the Japan tournament, three of those 33 spots are set to be filled by halfbacks.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Black halfbacks Finlay Christie and Cam Roigard.

Smith, Christie and rookie Cam Roigard are the obvious choices given they’re current squad members, but selectors also know exactly what past players Weber and Folau Fakatava, who turned out for the All Blacks XV in Japan last month, can offer.

In other words, don’t expect someone like Christie, who has started just three tests since debuting in 2021, to take anything for granted after some questioned why he made the Rugby Championship squad at the expense of Weber.

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Christie is expected to feature in Foster’s 23 to face the Wallabies when it’s named on Thursday afternoon.

Christie was idle last week as the All Blacks wrapped up the Bledisloe Cup in Melbourne, instead watching on as Smith and debutant Roigard got the nod.

“It's good, as it always should be,” Christie said of the competition between the trio.

“Cam went bloody well at the weekend, and he's had a good season [for the Hurricanes]. Obviously with Nuggy [Smith] there leading the way, he's set the standard for a long time. The competition is good, and we're enjoying training with each other."

SKY SPORT Scott Barrett's big hit on Tate McDermott resulted in a five-pointer for Shannon Frizell

The All Blacks are training at Ngā Puna Wai in Christchurch until Friday, when they head south to play the penultimate test before opening their World Cup campaign against France in Paris on September 9.

With the second most important trophy to the All Blacks locked up, Foster has told fans to expect changes for the Dunedin test.

Whether that includes sitting Smith, a lock for the World Cup squad, for what would be his final test in his home city, remains to be seen.

In fact, there are a bunch of long-time All Blacks who could potentially play their final test on New Zealand soil before moving on after the World Cup.

“Nothing has been said about it...we all know it could be the last test in New Zealand for a few legends. That’s pretty cool, but we’re just focussing on the game,” Christie said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie, right, is expected to play against Australia in Dunedin on Saturday.

Speaking of which, after Smith’s ability to feed the backs was hindered by slow ball at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the All Blacks have honed in on their carry and cleaning this week.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan spent ample time working on breakdown drills with players on Tuesday, before Christie echoed loose forward Luke Jacobson’s assessment of what went wrong last week, and what needed to change.

"We were just losing that collision area, Aussie were doing well to slow us down, getting double shoulders on our ball carriers, probably winning that breakdown a little bit, resulting in slower ball.

“Just get our body height right [this week], all be live options, so we can try and get those one on ones and try and get that quick ball."