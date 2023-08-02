All Blacks: Luke Jacobson's quest for World Cup spot gathers momentum

Luke Jacobson never heard the anthems or performed the haka for the All Blacks at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The loose forward's tournament ended before he got near a stadium on match-day.

When concussion symptoms surfaced after the All Blacks' first training in Japan, Jacobson consulted the medical staff. The news was grim: he was told he had to call it quits, and was replaced by Shannon Frizell.

A single practice on foreign soil, a few nights in the hotel in Tokyo and a press conference were to be Jacobson's lot before he packed his bags and headed to the airport.

Now he's got another chance. Jacobson is aiming to be included in the 33-man All Blacks squad for the tournament in France and will know his fate on Monday, when the squad is revealed in Napier.

Despite being ignored by All Blacks coach Ian Foster last year, the 26-year-old has surged into contention after a series of sharp performances for the Chiefs during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

SKY SPORT Scott Barrett's big hit on Tate McDermott resulted in a five-pointer for Shannon Frizell

If he lights up Forsyth Barr Stadium when the All Blacks play the Wallabies in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon, Foster may find it impossible to look the other way; Jacobson's ability to play all three back row positions, although he said he was concentrating on No 8 and blindside flanker, will be a topic of discussion.

Jacobson's first task, however, is to ensure the All Blacks maintain their unbeaten run before leaving for London to play their final pre-tournament game against South Africa on August 26.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones knows Foster will amend the team that retained the Bledisloe Cup by winning 38-7 last weekend, and will try to exploit unfamiliar combinations in the re-match.

The outcome in Melbourne was another deflating experience for Jones, whose record is 0-3, but the way his forwards hustled the All Blacks in the first half, and won a handful of penalties, may provide optimism.

The All Blacks, said Jacobson, expect more from their opponents. They want to dish it back, in return.

"I think so, they probably got a little bit of purchase from their breakdown stuff on the weekend that they will probably look to come at us again,'' he said. "But, look, also on the flipside we probably weren't as good at some of that stuff that we would like to be.

"We will be looking to take a step up there, and I am sure they will come out and try to take it out up front as they do. And we will be ready for that.''

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Luke Jacobson makes a run for the Chiefs during Super Rugby Pacific.

Jacobson may be asked to start at No 6 or No 8 to enable Frizell or Ardie Savea, who captained the team in the absence of Sam Cane in Melbourne, to have a rest.

Chiefs team-mate Samipeni Finau is also expected to get his first cap, and appears certain to be in the match-day 23.

"I probably prefer 8, just because you get to do the scrummage work off the back and have a relationship with 9,'' Jacobson said. "I am more than happy to play any loosie position. They are all quite similar, apart from that No 8 position which is a bit specialised off the back of the scrum.''

Focusing on the work at the ruck has been on the menu since the squad’s arrival in Christchurch. "Probably a lot of it is just to do with our height. In the first 20 [minutes] on Saturday we started a little bit high and got rode a little bit, and let the Aussies dictate terms a little bit at the ruck.

“If the ball carrier can get down low, then our cleaners can come on in and do a good job there.''

Jacobson's test career has fluctuated in recent seasons. When he replaced Frizell in the 66th minute in Melbourne last weekend it was his first test appearance in almost 21 months.

To transition from the bench into the action isn't easy, although Jacobson didn't have to stress about the All Blacks chasing the game. They were ahead 31-7.

"I had forgotten a little bit, how quick it was. I don't know if the game opened a little bit, or if it was just usually that fast. But I was heaving. It was wicked to be out there, and a pretty cool time to be on as well.

"The boys were just getting a good roll on. It was still hard-out but I think the boys took a little bit of sting out of the pack in that first 40 [minutes].''