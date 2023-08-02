Who does ex-All Blacks captain Kieran Read tip to shine at World Cup in France?

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read (right) played 127 tests for the All Blacks. He is pictured with current skipper Sam Cane.

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read has picked three players he believes could star for his old team at the World Cup, if named in the squad in Napier on Monday.

Only 33 men will make the cut for the World Cup in France, with the All Blacks set to meet Les Bleus​ in the first game in Paris on September 9.

Read has identified wing Mark Telea, halfback Cam Roigard and prop Tamaiti Williams as having the potential to make an impact at the global tournament.

Read, who played 127 tests and participated in three World Cups, is well-placed to make a judgement on the breakthrough players. The No 8 took over the All Blacks captaincy after the 2015 World Cup, and led the team in Japan four years later. His final match was in the bronze medal game against Wales.

Read has partnered with sports data expert Opta and Asahi Super Dry to give key insights into the breakthrough players.

Scott Barbour/Photosport Mark Telea has scored three tries in four tests for the All Blacks.

MARK TELEA

Aside from being an explosive ball carrier, Opta notes that Telea has proved a capable defender, with his 83% tackle success rate being the fourth-best of the 20 wingers to attempt 50-plus tackles during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Two of his tackles resulted in a turnover win for the Blues, with Telea adding in three jackal turnovers for good measure, a fact that will help his World Cup chances massively as the All Blacks prepare to open the tournament against a formidable France backline.

Read expects big things from Telea, commenting: “Mark’s tackle success rate has proved he has the chance to become a formidable force for the All Blacks this World Cup.’’

Read was also impressed by the way Telea stood up Wallaby Marika Koroibete with his nifty footwork in Melbourne last weekend.

He said Telea's quick-stepping in such a small space reminded him of Nehe Milner-Skudder, who was a major asset for the All Blacks at the 2015 World Cup in Britain.

“Telea has got a bit more size and physicality but, yeah, his foot movement is pretty unbelievable, so you hark back to some pretty unbelievable guys on their feet,’’ Read said.

“Sevu Reece was the same, in some ways.’’

Telea’s sharp footwork was complemented by his “pretty strong physical presence which aids him as well’’, added Read.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Halfback Cam Roigard made his test debut as a substitute against the Wallabies in Melbourne last weekend.

CAM ROIGARD

Set to fight for the hotly contested All Blacks’ No 9 jersey, Roigard opted to pick and go from the base of rucks more frequently than any of his counterparts in Super Rugby Pacific this season, doing so from 7% of his touches, more than any other halfback to play 300-plus minutes.

Another weapon Roigard brings to the table is his strong kicking game, being the only scrum-half to gain 2000+ kicking metres (2022).

Additionally, 10% of his kicks in play saw the Hurricanes retain possession of the ball (8/80) and with the All Blacks developing a game plan geared towards gaining territory from kicks deep in their own half, 22-year-old Roigard could emerge as the perfect candidate to succeed Aaron Smith.

“If you look at the stats that Opta showed, he runs the most of the halfback in New Zealand in Super Rugby this year,’’ Read said.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Cam Roigard passes during the Bledisloe Cup test.

“It is a little bit of a point of difference, and is probably where the game is going, which is why I like him.’’

As a former No 8 Read said it was crucial that the halfback be the eyes and ears for those in that position.

“Cam has got that ability to dictate the game and not wait for things to happen, which I really like. He can be smart when it's needed, and also boss the guys in front of him with his voice. I like how he operates in that area.’’

It is vital for a halfback to pick his moments when taking off on a run, because getting isolated risks turning over possession. Read said confidence helps when making those decisions.

“Watching him during Super Rugby, he ran at the right time .. that’s the key. You see the in the world, Dupont (French halfback Antoine Dupont) does it. He can run off the back of a really strong ball carry, of one of the French forwards.

“So if you get strong, quick ball, that’s the opportunity to have a crack.’’

Read also said he would have liked to have seen Roigard back himself more in the test against the Wallabies in Melbourne. He took the field in the second half to earn his first test cap.

“He probably could have had a run bit more at the weekend. He was probably trying just to get everything right in his first game. I think he will continue to grow and get better.’’

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Versatile prop Tamaiti Williams wasn’t intimidated by the Springboks pack when he took the field as a replacement in the second half of the test at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland last month.

TAMAITI WILLIAMS

Read says Williams is one of the most versatile players that he’s seen come through the New Zealand rugby system in recent years.

Being able to lock down both sides of the scrum is no easy feat but props who can provide cover at both loosehead and tighthead can be worth their weight in gold during a World Cup campaign.

However, his versatility is by no means the only positive aspect of his game. Williams was one of the standout props in the 2023 Super Rugby season, making the most carries of any player in his position (78) with only two props beating more defenders than him during the campaign (10).

Williams made his test debut when he took the field as a replacement in the second half of the match against the Springboks in Auckland last month.

He’s made 15 more passes than any other prop in Super Rugby this year (49), including four offloads, while in defence his 11 dominant tackles were the second most of any prop.

Read has also been impressed that a player of Williams’ size was able to play the full 80 minutes for the Crusaders this year.

“His point of difference, as a prop, is to carry strongly, to offload and use his hands if needed. He will definitely have an impact at this World Cup, if he gets the opportunity.’’

Kieran Read is the ambassador for Asahi Super Dry which will be the official beer of the World Cup.