Mark Reason: Why the Rugby World Cup needs the new Air Jordan to take off

Mark Reason is a senior sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: The Rugby World Cups of the new millennium have been competitive, intriguing and at times even exciting. But there has been something missing, a hole at the heart of the tournament. They have been missing an individual star. They have been missing the bloke who will persuade billions to turn on their television set.

The last FIFA World Cup was almost greedy in its surfeit. It had Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian M’bappe. Ronaldo may have disappeared up his own ego, but M&M transfixed the world. How do you score a hattrick in a World Cup final and come second? How does the other guy get to stand on the podium in a black robe?

Well, if your name is Messi then anything is possible. Not since Pele and Cruyff has a World Cup seemed so starry and perhaps not even then. This was a glut of galacticos and the world watched on in awe.

The history of the Rugby World Cup began with its own splash or razzle dazzle. The 1987 tournament is surely most remembered for John Kirwan running past the entire Italy team, all pace and power and balance, stepping off his left foot time and again until there was no one left to catch him. It seemed to define what it is to be young.

Then in 1991 came David Campese. Sorry to remind you folks, but the least of his deeds was outstripping the whole of the All Blacks defensive line on the outside when they all expected him to pass or straighten. The pinnacle was when Campese jinked and turned and the tacklers swarmed the honey pot, only for the Australian genius to throw a pass back over his shoulder for Tim Horan to score in the corner.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Will Jordan scores against the Wallabies at the MCG.

And then in 1995 came Jonah Lomu, the man who topped them all. He was a force of nature, only the nature that Jonah was a part of seemed to belong to another world. He had the pace of the great wingers, but his power and size was preposterous.

People have made a living talking at dinners about how they were trampled underfoot by the great Jonah. There was kind of a weird honour in belonging to Jonah’s pile of roadkill. And Jonah’s tragedy was perhaps not that the All Blacks didn’t win the 1995 trophy, but that he became a global superstar.

Maybe that was the point at which the gods sat back and wondered what they had done, because we never saw the like again. The first three Rugby World Cups had been defined by these three wingers of such different skills and, although there would be glimmers, no one has since joined them in the pantheon.

The tiny Christophe Dominici mocked Jonah and the giants of New Zealand in 1999, although Dominici, for whom life was also sometimes too much, would later tragically fall to his death from a barracks on the edge of Paris; Jason Robinson, aka Billy Whizz, sparkled for England in 2003 although the wing of that tournament was Rupeni Caucaunibuca, who declined the opportunity to play for the All Blacks.

The Fijian wing nearly beat Scotland by himself. Chris Paterson, Scotland’s fullback, remarked;

“He can be the world’s best player, the type who can win a game almost on his own.” But having terrified the tournament, maybe Caucaunibuca even terrified himself. He could see what was happening to Jonah, and so his career became a mix of brilliance and absence without leave as he sought his highs in other ways.

And the same has been true of Rugby World Cups. Without the wonders of the wing, although we can give a nod to Bryan Habana, it has all seemed a little prosaic. We realised just how prosaic when we were lifted up by the Women’s World Cup of 2022.

The wings were back. They were the heartbeat of New Zealand’s game. They even had three of them in Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman and Ayesha Leti-I’iga. England tried to solve the problem by beheading them, the Henry VIII solution as it’s known. But it didn’t work. The Black Ferns still won and Tui was the face and voice of the World Cup.

And I don’t think it’s unreasonable of us fans, at least if the game of rugby wants us to hang around, to hope for something similar. I could point out that the dividing line in men’s rugby occurred when the game went professional. Some of the joy went that day, and the wondrous wings became far rarer and more transitory creatures.

But that doesn’t mean that we can’t still dream. And of all the players in the world, there is one, a New Zealander, who could yet charm us all with his wizardry 28 years after Jonah. Will Jordan is a player apart. He can do things that no one else in the world can match.

Not since Christian Cullen has there been a New Zealander who could split a seam in time with that extraordinary combination of pace and anticipation. It is almost a second sight. Jordan sees the hole before the other 29 players on the field and he has the searing pace to get there before the defenders can recover.

It surely began at school. Jordan says that Rhys Archibald “Archie”, was always big on playing heads up rugby and not getting too carried away with structures. If you see a gap or an opportunity then take it and don’t worry about the consequences.”

Scott Robertson at the Crusaders has the same feel for allowing mavericks their freedom. He said, “Oh, it’s Will Jordan … He can anticipate things.”

And credit to Ian Foster and his team. They have built a structure that is allowing Jordan the freedom to roam. Foster spoke of being pleased with ‘the control’ that Beauden Barrett gave them at fullback. In a way that is why Jordan is not playing there in his Super Rugby position although Foster acknowledges it is still a possibility, a possibility that was explored to devastating effect in the final 20 minutes of the rout of Australia at MCG.

The coaches want Jordan out of control. They want him reversing time. That is why they are encouraging him to come off his wing and into the middle of the pitch. We just pray that the giddiness which has twice forestalled Jordan’s career does not return.

Jordan’s foot speed is not quite as quick as Rieko Ioane, but his mind is faster and he can step off either foot. You can see him doing the same things he does now when he was playing for Christchurch Boys High and taking Christ’s College apart. And they still can’t stop him, not even the best professionals in the world.

Jordan can chip and chase like JJ Williams, the Lions wing of 74 who was a national sprinter. He can step. He can burn you on the outside with a swerve. And he is deceptively strong. He has a low centre of gravity which makes him tougher to tackle than he should be.

But it is that extraordinary anticipation which sets Jordan apart. At the moment he is essentially scoring a try a game in an All Blacks shirt. What a treat for us all it would be if the World Cup sees the second coming of Air Jordan.