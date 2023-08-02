Watch: What does Ian Foster do for Bledisloe II?

18:24, Aug 02 2023
SKY SPORT
What does Ian Foster do in Bledisloe II?

Watch The Breakdown panel discuss what approach Ian Foster might take for the second Bledisloe test.

Ian Foster has retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
