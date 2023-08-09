Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks' full schedule for the tournament in France
The All Blacks’ home season is done and dusted and the squad is announced for the Rugby World Cup, which starts on a Saturday morning, September 9 (7.15am NZT).
That All Blacks v France pool A blockbuster opens the seven-week tournament which culminates in the final back at Stade de France on October 29.
Coach Ian Foster’s side also face Namibia, Italy and Uruguay in pool play before a likely quarterfinal against either South Africa or Ireland at 8am on October 15 or 16 (NZT).
Here’s our complete guide to all the matches and kickoff times, which for All Blacks fans watching in New Zealand are friendly with no need to rise in the early hours.
The groups
Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia
Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania
Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal
Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile
The matches
Sat Sept 9, 7.15am: All Blacks v France, Paris
Sat Sept 9, 11pm: Italy v Namibia, Saint-Etienne
Sun Sept 10, 1.30am: Ireland v Romania, Bordeaux
Sun Sept 10, 4am: Australia v Georgia, Paris
Sun Sept 10, 7am: England v Argentina, Marseille
Sun Sept 10, 11pm: Japan v Chile, Toulouse
Mon Sep 11, 3.45am: South Africa v Scotland, Marseille
Mon Sep 11, 7am: Wales v Fiji, Bordeaux
Fri Sept 15, 7am: France v Uruguay, Lille
Sat Sept 16, 7am: All Blacks v Namibia, Toulouse
Sun Sept 17, 1am: Samoa v Chile, Bordeaux
Sun Sept 17, 3.45am: Wales v Portugal, Nice
Sun Sept 17, 7am: Ireland v Tonga, Nantes
Mon Sept 18, 1am: South Africa v Romania, Bordeaux
Mon Sept 18, 3.45am: Australia v Fiji, Saint-Etienne
Mon Sept 18, 7am: England v Japan, Nice
Thu Sept 21, 3.45am: Italy v Uruguay, Nice
Fri Sept 22, 7am: France v Namibia, Marseille
Sat Sept 23, 3.45am: Argentina v Samoa, Saint-Etienne
Sun Sept 24, 12am: Georgia v Portugal, Toulouse
Sun Sept 24, 4.45am: England v Chile, Lille
Sun Sept 24, 8am: South Africa v Ireland, Paris
Mon Sep 25, 4.45am: Scotland v Tonga, Nice
Mon Sep 25, 8am: Wales v Australia, Lyon
Thu Sep 28, 4.45am: Uruguay v Namibia, Lyon
Fri Sep 29, 8am: Japan v Samoa, Toulouse
Sat Sep 30, 8am: All Blacks v Italy, Lyon
Sun Oct 1, 2am: Argentina v Chile, Nantes
Sun Oct 1, 4.45am: Fiji v Georgia, Bordeaux
Sun Oct 1, 8am: Scotland v Romania, Lille
Mon Oct 2, 4.45am: Australia v Portugal, Saint-Etienne
Mon Oct 2, 8am: South Africa v Tonga, Marseille
Fri Oct 6, 8am: All Blacks v Uruguay, Lyon
Sat Oct 7, 8am: France v Italy, Lyon
Sun Oct 8, 2am: Wales v Georgia, Nantes
Sun Oct 8, 4.45am: England v Samoa, Lille
Sun Oct 8, 8am: Ireland v Scotland, Paris
Mon Oct 9, 12am: Japan v Argentina, Nantes
Mon Oct 9, 4.45am: Tonga v Romania, Lille
Mon Oct 9, 8am: Fiji v Portugal, Toulouse
Sun Oct 15, 4am: Quarterfinal 1 (pool C winner v pool D runnerup), Marseille
Sun Oct 15, 8am: Quarterfinal 2 (pool B winner v pool A runnerup), Paris
Mon Oct 16, 4am: Quarterfinal 3 (pool D winner v pool C runnerup), Marseille
Mon Oct 16, 8am: Quarterfinal 4 (pool A winner v pool B runnerup), Paris
Sat Oct 21, 8am: Semifinal 1 (QF 1 winner v QF 2 winner), Paris
Sun Oct 22, 8am: Semifinal 2 (QF 3 winner v QF 4 winner), Paris
Sat Oct 28, 8am: Playoff for third, Paris
Sun Oct 29, 8am: Final, Paris