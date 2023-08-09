Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks' full schedule for the tournament in France

All Blacks squad named to travel to France for the 2023 World Cup.

The All Blacks’ home season is done and dusted and the squad is announced for the Rugby World Cup, which starts on a Saturday morning, September 9 (7.15am NZT).

That All Blacks v France pool A blockbuster opens the seven-week tournament which culminates in the final back at Stade de France on October 29.

Coach Ian Foster’s side also face Namibia, Italy and Uruguay in pool play before a likely quarterfinal against either South Africa or Ireland at 8am on October 15 or 16 (NZT).

Here’s our complete guide to all the matches and kickoff times, which for All Blacks fans watching in New Zealand are friendly with no need to rise in the early hours.

The groups

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

Stuff All Blacks Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett are off to another Rugby World Cup.

The matches

Sat Sept 9, 7.15am: All Blacks v France, Paris

Sat Sept 9, 11pm: Italy v Namibia, Saint-Etienne

Sun Sept 10, 1.30am: Ireland v Romania, Bordeaux

Sun Sept 10, 4am: Australia v Georgia, Paris

Sun Sept 10, 7am: England v Argentina, Marseille

Sun Sept 10, 11pm: Japan v Chile, Toulouse

Mon Sep 11, 3.45am: South Africa v Scotland, Marseille

Mon Sep 11, 7am: Wales v Fiji, Bordeaux

Fri Sept 15, 7am: France v Uruguay, Lille

Stu Forster/Getty Images Brodie Retallick in action against Namibia at the 2019 World Cup.

Sat Sept 16, 7am: All Blacks v Namibia, Toulouse

Sun Sept 17, 1am: Samoa v Chile, Bordeaux

Sun Sept 17, 3.45am: Wales v Portugal, Nice

Sun Sept 17, 7am: Ireland v Tonga, Nantes

Mon Sept 18, 1am: South Africa v Romania, Bordeaux

Mon Sept 18, 3.45am: Australia v Fiji, Saint-Etienne

Mon Sept 18, 7am: England v Japan, Nice

Thu Sept 21, 3.45am: Italy v Uruguay, Nice

Jane Barlow/AP Scotland's Richie Gray and France's Cameron Woki battle for possession in a World Cup warmup game.

Fri Sept 22, 7am: France v Namibia, Marseille

Sat Sept 23, 3.45am: Argentina v Samoa, Saint-Etienne

Sun Sept 24, 12am: Georgia v Portugal, Toulouse

Sun Sept 24, 4.45am: England v Chile, Lille

Sun Sept 24, 8am: South Africa v Ireland, Paris

Mon Sep 25, 4.45am: Scotland v Tonga, Nice

Mon Sep 25, 8am: Wales v Australia, Lyon

Thu Sep 28, 4.45am: Uruguay v Namibia, Lyon

Fri Sep 29, 8am: Japan v Samoa, Toulouse

Sat Sep 30, 8am: All Blacks v Italy, Lyon

Alfredo Falcone/Photosport Dane Coles during the Italy test in 2021.

Sun Oct 1, 2am: Argentina v Chile, Nantes

Sun Oct 1, 4.45am: Fiji v Georgia, Bordeaux

Sun Oct 1, 8am: Scotland v Romania, Lille

Mon Oct 2, 4.45am: Australia v Portugal, Saint-Etienne

Mon Oct 2, 8am: South Africa v Tonga, Marseille

Fri Oct 6, 8am: All Blacks v Uruguay, Lyon

Sat Oct 7, 8am: France v Italy, Lyon

Sun Oct 8, 2am: Wales v Georgia, Nantes

Sun Oct 8, 4.45am: England v Samoa, Lille

Sun Oct 8, 8am: Ireland v Scotland, Paris

Mon Oct 9, 12am: Japan v Argentina, Nantes

Mon Oct 9, 4.45am: Tonga v Romania, Lille

Mon Oct 9, 8am: Fiji v Portugal, Toulouse

Phil Walter/Getty Images Scott Barrett and the All Blacks could face South Africa as early as the quarterfinals.

Sun Oct 15, 4am: Quarterfinal 1 (pool C winner v pool D runnerup), Marseille

Sun Oct 15, 8am: Quarterfinal 2 (pool B winner v pool A runnerup), Paris

Mon Oct 16, 4am: Quarterfinal 3 (pool D winner v pool C runnerup), Marseille

Mon Oct 16, 8am: Quarterfinal 4 (pool A winner v pool B runnerup), Paris

Sat Oct 21, 8am: Semifinal 1 (QF 1 winner v QF 2 winner), Paris

Sun Oct 22, 8am: Semifinal 2 (QF 3 winner v QF 4 winner), Paris

Sat Oct 28, 8am: Playoff for third, Paris

Sun Oct 29, 8am: Final, Paris