Rugby World Cup: Tips from shift workers on surviving timezone differences

Pat Larkins, a former truck driver, suggests sleeping when you can and having plenty of snacks during late games.

In what has been a year of major sporting tournaments, the Rugby World Cup is kicking off in September, meaning many rugby fans will be surviving late nights, early starts and interrupted sleep in an effort to watch the world’s best teams battle to hold the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

In a stroke of good luck for New Zealanders, the All Blacks group stage games are being played after the sun comes up, and almost entirely on weekends, but rugby faithfuls will still be pulling some awkward shifts to catch other big players in the sport.

We spoke to regular shift workers for their tips on how best to survive a month of broken sleep.

Pat Larkins – Former truck driver

The tips: Snacks and take the quality sleep when you can

Northland-based Pat Larkins spent more than a decade driving trucks, which meant he worked both day shifts and nights.

The best way to survive the unpredictable hours of shift work? Snacks, and quality sleep when you’re able.

“You had to really watch your diet, and I was f...ing bad at that,” he laughs, but recommends things like apples for a healthier sugar hit, or cheese and pickled onions help fight the hours of long nights and keep you awake.

And take quality sleep when you can.

“It didn’t really matter how much - I could survive on five hours for a 14 hours shift, but [it had to be] good sleep.”

Stuff Luckily for Kiwi fans, the All Blacks group stage matches will be played after the sun comes up, but plenty of others will be pre-dawn.

If you’re catching windows of sleep when it’s still light out, Larkins says he used tinfoil to black out windows and blocked light from under the door, so the room was completely dark, essentially tricking his mind to thinking it was nighttime.

Larkins will “no doubt” be watching rugby matches come world cup time and says he’ll be going to bed for a couple of hours before the pre-dawn games, and taking snacks to eat during the matches.

“[I’ll get] some sleep before the game, and I’ll have my snack food ... and try and refrain from chucking it all over the place when they score a try.”

Murry Pretscherer (Murry Sweetpants) – DJ

The tips: Disco naps and broccoli

As a professional DJ, Murry Pretscherer (known by the stage name Murry Sweetpants) is no stranger to late nights and red-eyed mornings.

He’s lucky in that he doesn’t have many commitments during the week so can, “give it a nudge at night and use the daytime to recover during the week”.

But if you can’t get a month off work for the World Cup, Pretscherer says the key to survival is mastering the art of “disco naps” or brief power naps.

Andrew Cornaga Richie McCaw and Dan Carter with the Webb Ellis Trophy in 2015.

“If you go too long you end up waking up and feeling [rough],” he says, but between 30 and 45 minutes is ideal and if you can’t sleep? Just resting can help, too.

The other key to Pretscherer’s survival?

“I eat a shitload of broccoli. Weirdly enough it seems to work.”

You don’t have to feast on a mountain of cruciferous greens to survive, though, but healthy diet and exercise can help balance out the late night lifestyle, so Pretcherer tries to keep a regular gym routine along with the broccoli.

“If you’re up late, and you’ve finished the game, go to an early morning gym session, you’re up anyway.”

Nick Williams – Firefighter

The tips: Sleep around the games and roll out of bed with urgency

As a firefighter, Auckland-based Nick Williams often doesn’t have to stay awake through an entire nightshift. Instead, they sleep unless they’re called out.

When it comes to watching the Rugby World Cup, he suggests a similar sleep pattern is probably the best idea.

“Try and get an early night, wake up, watch the game and try and get more sleep after the game,” he says. And when it comes to time to wake up?

Set your alarm for as close to kick off time as possible.

“Roll your ass out of bed with a sense of urgency because you’ll probably wake up quicker.”

“I’d rather get up ten minutes before the game starts, make myself a coffee and get a water and turn the TV on. I’m also maximising the amount of time I can sleep before the game starts.”

And rather than too many stimulants, Williams suggests staying well-hydrated with water or other low-sugar drinks.

“If anything, needing to pee all the time is going to keep you awake anyway,” he laughs.

While Williams is a huge rugby fan, as a father of young kids, he’s likely to be “sensible” with his World Cup viewing this year, checking out replays and trying to avoid seeing the score.

“It’s not fun trying to look after kids when you’re f...ing tired. They’re hard enough when you’re awake”.