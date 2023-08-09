Rugby World Cup: Naming the All Blacks' best of the rest XV

Ian Foster didn’t rock the boat in naming his 33-man strong for the looming World Cup in France.

Sure, there were a few somewhat tight calls here and there, but All Blacks great Richie McCaw wouldn’t have been shocked when he was handed the list of names to read out at Napier’s Pettigrew Arena on Monday evening.

That said, there were still a ton of quality players who couldn’t be squeezed in such as Brad Weber and Joe Moody, to name a couple.

While it would be a stretch to call it an unlucky XV, Stuff has compiled a best of the rest XV, one players with long-term injuries were not eligible for.

That rules out Braydon Ennor (knee) and Asafo Aumua (calf), but not Moody and Ethan Blackadder, who are both back playing in the next few weeks.

Fullback

Shaun Stevenson was never going to make Foster’s 33, not after only making the Rugby Championship squad as injury cover, but the slick outside back who scored 12 tries in Super Rugby this year was one of the first names to crack this 15. What the off-contract Chief does beyond this year will be intriguing.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson scores against the Wallabies during his All Blacks debut in Dunedin last weekend.

Right wing

Dallas McLeod has been fantastic this year, including during his All Blacks debut last weekend, but surely nobody felt he was going to make the World Cup squad with the fit-again David Havili in the mix. Yes, midfield is his best position, but he showed during Super Rugby that he’s a more than a capable wing, one who makes up for his lack of express speed with a stout defensive game and a safe pair of hands under the high ball.

Centre

Jack Goodhue edges Billy Proctor out here, just. And only after reminding everyone just how good he still is down the Super Rugby stretch and during the All Blacks XV’s two-match tour of Japan. While the 28-year-old continues to manage a troublesome knee, he will be missed when he heads to French club Castres Olympique next year.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Quinn Tupaea pictured scoring a try for the All Blacks against Ireland in Auckland last year.

Second five-eighth

Quinn Tupaea makes the cut on the back of returning from a nasty knee injury last weekend, when he got through about 40 minutes of Waikato’s NPC opener. The power-midfielder hadn’t played since Wallaby lock Darcy Swain’s illegal cleanout made a mess of multiple knee ligaments, including a torn ACL, last September.

Left wing

Etene Nanai-Seturo was another who impressed for the Leon MacDonald-coached All Blacks XV in Japan recently. Big, strong and fast, the Chiefs wing has all the tools, and he’s only 23-years-old.

First five-eighth

Stephen Perofeta gets the nod at No 10 after playing three tests last year, comfortably edging out Fergus Burke. Next year will be key for the Taranaki playmaker with Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett set to head overseas.

Jono Searle/Getty Images All Blacks halfback Brad Weber in action against the Pumas in Austalia in 2021.

Halfback

Brad Weber was one of a few names some were calling to make Foster’s squad at the expense of others, but he stood strong and retained Finlay Christie and Cam Roigard. Weber, who will head to France to play for Stade Francais next year, will train with the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup.

No 8

Samipeni Finau edges Cullen Grace and Hoskins Sotutu, whose omission from the All Blacks XV signalled just how much the Blues loose forward has fallen down the pecking order. While Finau, who many felt should have made Foster’s squad at the expense of an outside back, has played the majority of his rugby for the Chiefs at No 6, he has also utilised his big and explosive frame from the back of the scrum.

Openside flanker

Billy Harmon was something else during what was a miserable Highlanders Super Rugby campaign this year. A weapon over the ball and a brilliant defender, there is a reason why the Highlanders and Canterbury captain spent time with the All Blacks last year.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Ethan Blackadder in action for the All Blacks against Argentina in Brisbane in 2021.

Blindside flanker

Ethan Blackadder can’t take a trick, but the rugged and relentless loose forward is too good to leave out for someone like Akira Ioane, whose performance in the semifinal against the Crusaders did him no good. Expected back for Tasman in a few weeks, Blackadder can play all three positions in the loose forwards and is a one-man wrecking machine both with ball in hand and defensively.

Lock

Josh Lord is another player who hasn’t had a lot of luck with injuries, but the 2.02m second-rower is a multi-talented athlete when he’s on the park. An All Blacks starter against Argentina last month, the 22-year-old has a bright future.

Lock

Quinten Strange partners Lord in the second row on the back of an outstanding finish to Super Rugby. Having spent time with the All Blacks but not earned a cap, it was Strange who stepped up in place of the injured Sam Whitelock for the injury-hit Crusaders.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao scores against Namibia during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Tighthead prop

Angus Ta'avao is back playing. Remember the 23-test All Black who missed all of Super Rugby this year due to a neck injury? He turned out for Auckland in the NPC last weekend, a welcome boost to the country’s front row stocks at the top level, something incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has raised concern about. Highlander Jermaine Ainsley is unlucky to miss out.

Hooker

George Bell doesn’t just join the All Blacks as an extra training body the next few weeks at the expense of Asafo Aumua (calf), he also cracks this XV due to the two-month injury to the Hurricanes rake. The talented Bell, who didn’t play Super Rugby this year due to an ankle injury, is bound to debut for the All Blacks in the next year or two.

Loosehead prop

Joe Moody missed out on the All Blacks despite being on the cusp of a return to the park, and the World Cup another month away. Just quietly, he was playing outstanding rugby before he hurt his ankle in May. In a decision which brings back memories of Owen Franks’ omission in 2019, Moody will play for Canterbury in the NPC.