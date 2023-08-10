'It was touch and go': David Havili goes back to grassroots to light his Rugby World Cup fuse

As is so often the way, Rugby World Cup-bound All Black David Havili rediscovered the passion where it all began, lighting the fuse on a comeback that he didn’t mind admitting was “touch and go” for a while there.

And it turned out that Havili’s timing was perfect, as the 28-year-old, 25-test international got himself back on the paddock just in the nick of time to be selected for Ian Foster’s World Cup squad of 33, unveiled in Napier on Monday.

But it was a close-run thing, with the Tasman and Crusaders utility back only slipping in 40 minutes of NPC rugby for his province (against Otago last Friday) ahead of the selection, after going down with a hamstring injury in May that required every bit of a two-month recovery period. That hitout proved just enough as he was the only player from outside the Rugby Championship squad to force his way on to the plane for France.

1 NEWS Before they head off to France for the World Cup, the All Blacks were out and about helping communities rebuild.

”In a way it all ended up with the right timing,” Havili told Stuff in Napier after being picked to attend his first World Cup. “It just gave myself enough time to sneak in. It wasn't too clear at the start how long the injury was going to take to get up to full speed, but after the first month it was pretty clear what I needed to do, and it all worked out in the end”

Still, Havili didn’t mind admitting he had his anxious moments as the business end of rhe Crusaders’ march to a seventh straight Super title morphed into a dazzling start to the test season for the All Blacks, and he was stuck in rehab purgatory. The lines of communication remained open, but nothing was ever guaranteed.

“It was touch and go for a while there,” he said with a smile. “And you just never know. There are some great midfielders in this country as well. I’m extremely grateful they’ve put their faith in me.

“The conversations we did have were around getting fit and healthy and making sure nothing else was going to break down because in World Cups you need durability, and you need to be able to play whenever called up. So the body is back to full health now.”

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images David Havili was charging along for the Crusaders before injury struck and his Super season came to an early end.

Those 40 minutes for Tasman in their 27-15 victory over Otago were huge, too, even if circumstances the next night in Dunedin, when Braydon Ennor went down with a season-ending ACL, rather opened up the road back. It’s likely Havili would have forced Ennor out anyway, but Bledisloe II made it a no-brainer.

“It was awesome just to go home and decompress for a bit and find a bit of that passion again,” Havili told Stuff. “Going back home really did that for me, and that drive to go out and play well in that 40 minutes was a huge goal. I was extremely happy with the way I played.”

Added Foster after welcoming back his heady midfielder: “David had a lot of time with us last year. We had a lot of faith in how he played, we like his skillset, and he’s been able to return to play in time,, so we’re sure of the decision. He’s always been in our minds.”

So now Havili heads, with 16 of his squadmates, to his first World Cup with a team that has seemingly found its best stuff, also in the nick of time.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve come a long way and it’s awesome to see the boys starting to get the results and all the hard work starting to pay off,” he noted. “But we’re just getting started and there are a few things we’ve got to get over. I’m looking forward to ripping in.”

And though Havili hovers for now as probably fourth midfielder on the pecking order, behind Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Anton LIenert-Brown, he understands the task required.

“I’m just looking to add where I can and if I get the opportunity to wear the jersey just use my skillset. That’s exciting. I’m looking to grow in this environment and get back to playing with the boys.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images David Havili: ‘It’s awesome to see the boys starting to get the results and all the hard work starting to pay off.’

For the record, the hamstring is “well and truly” at full strength.

“It felt amazing over the weekend just to get that out of my head straight away. I’m very grateful to the Crusaders medical staff and (All Blacks physio) Pete [Gallagher] and the guys here who have helped me get back on the park.”

Havili also felt badly for Ennor who suffered another cruel end to his rugby year after a promising campaign with the All Blacks. “I’m gutted for him. He’s a great player, and I just hope he can come back bigger and better next year,” added Havili.

As for what he’s seen, from afar, building with the All Blacks. A confident smile crossed the young man’s lips as he savoured his return.

“It’s been great. A lot of my good mates are in this team and it was tough a year ago to see what they had to go through. But they’re reaping the rewards of persevering with the hard work, and you’re seeing what they can do.

“With all the experience we’ve got, the leaders we’ve got, we’ve definitely got a team that can beat anyone on the day. But the real works starts now.”