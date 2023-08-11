Luke Jacobson leaves behind his All Blacks Rugby World Cup heartbreak of 2019

Luke Jacobson has been named for his second World Cup, but hopes to play in his first tournament.

If Luke Jacobson wasn’t such a stand-up guy, he might have shed a tear or two in Napier this week when he gathered as part of Ian Foster’s 33-man All Blacks squad for the Rugby World Cup.

But that’s not old Concrete Shoulders’ style. He’s more stoic than meteoric when it comes to the emotions that were no doubt swirling around the squad announcement and short camp in the Hawke’s Bay that followed. As the memories came flooding back of the last time he went through this process, it’s fair to say the Waikato and Chiefs hard man took them in his formidable stride.

If you recall, Jacobson and World Cups have not exactly been happy bedfellows hitherto. He was part of Steve Hansen’s squad that headed to the 2019 tournament in Japan, only to be sent home the week of the opening match because he never recovered from a head knock incurred in the final preparation game against Tonga.

1 NEWS The open session at McLean Park in Napier attracted thousands of fans, ahead of the team's departure next week.

This time round he’s confident of a much happier resolution to the World Cup tale.

“It’s awesome to be back here,” he told Stuff in Napier. “Obviously there were some good highs in 2019 and some pretty low lows of getting sent home and not being able to play a game.

“I guess I’m just proud, and also really excited, to be back here again. I’d say I’m probably a lot healthier than I was then which is good, so I’m looking forward to attacking it.”

When Jacobson thinks back to that ‘19 campaign, where he made his All Blacks debut off the bench against Argentina in BA, and then doubled his cap tally, also off the pine, in the 92-7 romp over Tonga just prior to departure for Japan, the feelings are decidedly mixed.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Luke Jacobson and coach Steve Hansen explain the decision to head home from the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

“I had a few [head] knocks during that year and probably never fully recovered from my first one and then that one against Tonga was sort of the final straw,” he reflected.

“It was not a happy place to be (heading home). It was something I’d dreamed of doing my whole life and then to have that taken away from me, it wasn’t a fun time at all.”

But big boys don’t throw their toys. They suck it up and get on with it.

“I got through it,” he added. “It wasn’t all doom and gloom. There are a lot tougher things that can go on in life than being sent home from a World Cup. I found other things to focus on, had a little bit of fun with my mates, took some time off and got back into it in 2020.”

And never looked back, you might say. Jacobson has well and truly left his head issues behind and has put together a solid body of work with the Chiefs and Waikato to earn 12 more test caps (10 of them in 2022), and get the nod in a tight five-man loose forward contingent for France.

SKY SPORT Ian Foster talks about the All Blacks squad for the World Cup

He says he likes to think he’s a better all-round player now than he was four years ago, and certainly Foster and forwards coach Jason Ryan agreed, including him ahead of his highly promising Chiefs team-mate Samipeni Finau.

“You’re always adding to your game, always looking to get better,” said Jacobson. “I think I’m in a better spot than four years ago. The main thing is I'm feeling confident. [Four years ago] I was a little bit questioning my head, but I’m feeling confident with that now, haven’t had any problems over the last four years, so that’s a big tick and I can just worry about getting on the playing and training field and going as hard as I can.”

With four wins on the bounce, and just the pre-tournament hitout against South Africa to come on the buildup trail, Jacobson also feels positive about the form of the group heading into somewhat of a tournament of redemption for the All Blacks.

“There’s an awesome buzz among the boys. It’s hard to manufacture what wins bring. Winning builds the culture. There is also a great bunch of boys here and some great coaches who have got the team humming in the right direction.”

And with just five specialist loosies on the plane to France, Jacobson is well aware of the need to stay ready. Time, you might say, to create some positive World Cup memories.