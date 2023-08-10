Rugby World Cup: Jordie Barrett's insights into the All Blacks' best golfers

Golfers who cross paths with Jordie Barrett and his All Blacks team-mates on the fairways might be in for a surprise if they peek at their scorecards.

Barrett, who along with brothers Beauden and Scott will travel with the 33-man squad to the World Cup in France, is the best of the trio when it comes to swinging the clubs.

Second five-eighth Barrett has revealed he plays off a one handicap. And, he says, a number of his team-mates, including Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Aaron Smith and Beauden, are also handy operators.

"A lot of them are on single figures,'' Barrett told Sky Sport's Aotearoa Rugby Pod. "I think Damian, he's on about a five. Beaudie's similar. Will might be on a seven or eight now; yeah, there are some handy enough golfers around.

"Nuggie [Smith], he's off about an eight or nine, and he can lower that at any time, too. So there's a bit going on.''

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett brushes off a tackle by Wallabies halfback Tate McDermott during the test in Melbourne on July 29.

It's not just the backs that are capable of posting decent scores. Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax has also been earning the respect of his peers for his tidy efforts.

"Tyrel Lomax swings it well for a front rower. He's 12 or 13 now, so he's improving massively,'' Barrett added.

Despite adding an additional 5kg to his frame to enable him to absorb the big hits at No 12, he shifted to the position from fullback last year, Barrett said that didn't translate into him being able to whack the golf ball for longer distances.

Being bigger, he noted, meant he was less flexible: "I am not an overly big hitter. I just don't have too good a rotation.''

Bulking up to around 105kg meant Barrett now had an appreciation of why the forwards lacked the suppleness of their smaller team-mates.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax has impressed his team-mates with his ability on the golf course.

"I can see why Tyrel, the big front rowers, and all the forwards look so rigid all the time.''

When asked who were the quickest players in the team, Barrett said it depended on what distance it was measured over.

Older brother Beauden, for example, was rapid over 100m. But others such as Rieko Ioane or Jordan were explosive over shorter distances.

For Jordie Barrett, the task of packing additional muscle to his body meant he was better equipped to deal with the physical exchanges at the highest level.

Unlike Super Rugby Pacific, Barrett said test rugby was slower because of more stoppages. It was also important to be able to match opponents in terms of physicality.

"I feel like I just need a little bit more on my frame now. Particularly, internationally, we have seen … If you look at all the sizes of the international opposition, and in particular opposition midfielders around the world, there are some big boys now.

"So you have got to be able to carry it.''

The All Blacks first pool game at the World Cup will be against France in Paris on September 9.

The key will be whether officials allow their opponents to slow the game down, with injury breaks or by waddling to the set pieces.

"The faster [the] game, the better, for me,'' Barrett said. "I know it hurts at some stages, but I guess the fit guys create an edge over other people.''