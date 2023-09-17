Rugby World Cup: The team with the most players born overseas revealed

A 33-strong All Blacks squad has travelled to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

As was the case four years ago in Japan, almost half Scotland’s Rugby World Cup squad took their first breath overseas.

Fifteen of the 33-strong squad coach Gregor Townsend named for the tournament in France were born overseas, more than any of the other nine tier-one nations.

That said, there is no shortage of overseas born players representing other teams, qualifying through a parent or grandparent, or the five-year residency rule, which was increased by two years after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

A third of Italy’s squad were born overseas, while Wales isn’t far behind.

Stuff checks out where the overseas born players from the same 10 tier-one nations we looked at four years ago hail from.

Scotland (15)

WP Nel (South Africa), Pierre Schoeman (South Africa), Javan Sebastian (England), Ewan Ashman (Canada), Sam Skinner (England), Jack Dempsey (Australia), Hamish Watson (England), Ali Price (England), Ben White (England), Ben Healy (Ireland), Chris Harris (England), Cameron Redpath (France), Sione Tuipulotu (Australia), Kyle Steyn (South Africa), Duhan van der Merwe (South Africa).

Scotland again takes the cake for most foreign-born players in their squad, four years after 14 of the 31 players selected for the Japan tournament started their lives elsewhere.

The bulk of the 15 were born in England (six) and South Africa (four), although there’s also a couple of Australians.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Scotland loose forward Jack Dempsey was a member of Australia’s 2019 Rugby World Cup squad.

That includes Sydney-born No 8 Jack Dempsey, a 14-test Wallaby and a member of Australia’s 2019 World Cup squad.

Dempsey qualified for Scotland through his maternal grandfather, and debuted for his new side against Australia last year, following a three-year stand-down period from international rugby.

Italy (11)

Ivan Nemer (Argentina), Hame Faiva (New Zealand), Dino Lamb (England), David Sisi (Germany), Toa Halafihi (New Zealand), Sebastian Negri (Zimbabwe), Martin Page-Relo (France), Juan Ignacio Brex (Argentina), Ange Capuozzo (France), Monty Ioane (Australia), Paolo Odogwu (England),

Hurricanes fans should be familiar with the two New Zealand-born players among this group.

Hooker Hame Faiva, who has also played for Waikato and the Blues in the past, earned five caps for the Hurricanes this year, while loose forward Toa Halafihi turned out for the Wellington-based Super Rugby franchise in 2017.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hooker Hame Faiva pictured training with the Hurricanes in Wellington in May.

Auckland-born Faiva and Gisborne-born Halafihi debuted for Italy in 2021 and 2022 respectively, and both qualified to play for Italy via the residency rule

Halafihi has earned 56 caps for Italian side Benetton since 2018, while Faiva made 62 appearances for the same club between 2017-2022.

Italy had eight players born overseas in their 2019 World Cups quad.

Wales (10)

Taulupe Faletau (Tonga), Tomas Francis (England), Dan Lydiate (England), Will Rowlands (England), Henry Thomas (England), Christ Tshiunza (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Gareth Anscombe (New Zealand), George North (England), Nick Tompkins (England), Johnny Williams (England),

Four years after Kiwi-born Gareth Anscombe and Tongan-born Taulupe Faletau were scratched from the Japan tournament due to injury, the pair are on deck this time round.

Head coach Warren Gatland’s squad also includes seven England-born players, including a prop who played for his country of birth.

Having earned the last of his seven test caps for England in 2014, Henry Thomas debuted for Wales last month, against England in World Cup warm-up match.

Wales had eight overseas-born players in their squad four years ago.

New Zealand (9)

Samisoni Taukei'aho (Tonga), Tyrel Lomax (Australia), Nepo Laulala (Samoa), Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Tonga), Shannon Frizell (Tonga), Finlay Christie (Scotland), Emoni Narawa (Fiji), Leicester Fainga'anuku (Tonga), Ethan de Groot (Australia)

Ian Foster’s squad includes more than double the amount of overseas-born players than the four in then coach Steve Hansen’s 2019 tournament squad.

Current squad members Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Shannon Frizell were in Japan four years ago, along with Fiji-born wing Sevu Reece, who likely would have been in France had he not been sidelined with a knee injury.

Alan Lee / Photosport All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell in action against South Africa at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium last month.

Half of the eight were born in Tonga, who could one day include some of them in their own squad.

After all, former All Blacks George Moala, Malakai Fekitoa, Augustine Pulu, Vaea Fifita and Charles Piutau are in their current squad.

Ireland (8)

Finlay Bealham (Australia), Rob Herring (South Africa), Jeremy Loughman (USA), Joe McCarthy (USA), Bundee Aki (New Zealand), Jamison Gibson-Park (New Zealand), Mack Hansen (Australia), James Lowe (New Zealand)

World No 1 Ireland’s trio of Kiwis need no introduction.

Bundee Aki, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park were all involved in Ireland’s historic series win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil last year.

They’ve amassed 94 caps for Ireland between them, and are joined by five other foreign-born players in Ireland’s 33-man World Cup squad, including two from the United States – Jeremy Loughman and Joe McCarthy.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Wallabies lock Will Skelton in action against New Zealand, his country of birth.

Australia (7)

Taniela Tupou (Tonga), Jordan Uelese (New Zealand), Will Skelton (New Zealand), Lalakai Foketi (New Zealand), Samu Kerevi (Fiji), Marika Koroibete (Fiji), Suliasi Vunivalu (Fiji)

New Zealand-born forward Will Skelton is leading the Wallabies in France, where he has played for La Rochelle since 2020.

The cousin of former All Black Brad Mika, Skelton was born in Auckland and moved to Australia when he was 10, before playing for the Waratahs between 2013-2017.

The man-mountain lock made his Wallabies debut in 2014, and became the 87th Wallabies captain when he led them against France in their final World Cup warm-up match last month.

The Wallabies had 12 overseas-born players in 2019.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images France prop Uini Atonio was born in South Canterbury.

France (5)

Uini Atonio (New Zealand), Sipili Falatea (Futuna), Peato Mauvaka (New Caledonia), Paul Willemse (South Africa), Yoram Moefana (Futuna)

The South Canterbury town of Timaru could well have a World Cup winner come October 28.

Tighthead prop Uini Atonio was born there to Samoan parents in 1990, and later played junior rugby for local club Harlequins.

One of five overseas-born players in France's squad – they had six four years ago – Atonio’s family moved to Auckland in 2000, and he played for Counties Manukau in 2011.

He signed with French club La Rochelle the same year, and has amassed 276 caps for the team, along with 53 for France since 2014.

It is noted Futuna and New Caledonia are French territories, but Falatea, Mauvaka and Moefana are being included in this list as they were not born on the French mainland.

David Rogers/Getty Images England pivot Marcus Smith in action against Wales in Cardiff last month.

England (4)

Billy Vunipola (Australia), Manu Tuilagi (Samoa), Marcus Smith (Philippines), David Ribbans (South Africa)

England can lay claim to having the only Philippines-born player in France.

First five-eighth Marcus Smith was born in Manila to a British father and Filipino mother, and lived in Singapore before moving to England when he was a teenager.

The 24-year-old has racked up 140 games for Harlequins, and debuted for England in 2020.

South Africa (0)

The world champion Springboks included Tendai Mtawarira, who was born in Zimbabwe and nicknamed “The Beast”, four years ago.

However, all 33 players in this year’s squad were born in South Africa.

Argentina (0)

As was the case four years ago, not one Puma was born outside of Argentina.