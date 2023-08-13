Sam Cane says tough times have All Blacks ready to deliver at Rugby World Cup

For all he’s been through, all the flak he’s copped, barbs he’s ducked, aspersions he’s sidestepped, All Blacks skipper Sam Cane would be within his rights to puff his chest out, draw in a deep breath and raise the metaphorical two fingers to his critics.

Cane’s All Blacks are humming in 2023, having swept the Rugby Championship with three straight conclusive victories over their southern hemisphere rivals, and then backed it up with a comeback result over the Wallabies in Bledisloe II where a hotchpotch of a lineup dug themselves a heck of a hole in Dunedin, and then were good enough to climb out of it.

It’s all a far cry from the four defeats, the feeble draw at Twickenham and the string of unconvincing performances that made the 2022 season such a tough watch from an All Blacks’ perspective, and very nearly sent the head coach to the dole queue to join his two assistants.

If the more vocal of the critics had had their way the skipper would have been on the scrapheap too. Cane’s season eventually ended prematurely when he fractured his cheekbone against Japan in Tokyo, but not before he had copped his fair share of hits for the All Blacks’ form wobbles. Some wanted Dalton Papalii at 7, others Ardie Savea. Most agreed there needed to be change.

If Cane heard the murmurings, he clearly used them as fuel, for he has come out in 2023 and played outstandingly for a dominant Chiefs team in Super Rugby Pacific, and then flowed that into the test season where he has led a rejuvenated All Blacks outfit admirably (he sat out the Melbourne Bledisloe with a neck strain). There have been the odd questionable moment, such as his yellow card in the Super final and the foot-trip of the pitch invader in Mendoza, but he’s left both in his wake by letting his footy do the talking.

And as he gathered with his All Blacks squad to prepare for the defining phase of this season – the World Cup campaign in France – you could hardly have blamed him if he had bristled a little over the criticism copped last year. No one enjoys being dragged over the proverbial coals.

But that’s not this bloke’s style. One of the genuine decent human beings in New Zealand rugby, Cane rises above the inevitable opprobrium that should be part of the job description, and takes a dignified approach to the backdrop that 2022, and even ‘21 with its trio of defeats, formed to this year’s mission.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Senior figures like Beauden Barrett, left, and Sam Cane will be vital in France over the next few months.

”I think it’s both mental and a little bit physical,” he said of how a couple of tough years had sharpened these All Blacks. “There’s the repetition of some skillsets and being able to execute them under pressure and fatigue. In terms of unity as a team, and our connections, having gone through some challenging times as a group and coming out the other side, it certainly brings us closer together.

“During those times you’ve really got to narrow down and focus on what’s important in your game. It will be the same at the World Cup. There will be a lot of outside noise, a lot of distractions, a lot going on, and hopefully deep down we draw on that and make sure we knuckle down and get what’s important out of a week to give ourselves the best chance of performing well on the day that counts.”

The 89-cap Cane brings oodles of World Cup experience to the table at this global tournament. He was a young loose forward, and part of the game-changing bench unit, when the All Blacks went back to back in 2015 and was a mostly regular starter in ‘19 when they tripped up at the semifinal hurdle against England in Japan.

”Probably the most important thing I’ve learnt is it doesn’t really matter about previous form, or how you’ve been going,” he reflected. “It will just come down to a one-off game. That’s all it is, and it’s who delivers on the day.

“Games like that could come down to a little moment like a missed clean or turnover or handling error. You can look at that two ways. You can see it as daunting or something to worry about, or you say, ‘let’s be the ones that make sure we execute and deliver that under pressure’. So everything we do building up will be to make sure we can deliver in the moments that count.”

Now it’s all official, and real, Cane feels the sense of excitement around a campaign that is suddenly alive with possibilities for the All Blacks. Their draw remains brutal – a quarterfinal against either Ireland or the Boks – but they are no longer a team searching for its identity.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport It was selfie time for the All Blacks captain when the World Cup squad was unveiled in Napier.

“The over-riding emotion is just excitement for where we’re at as a team, how much further we believe we’ve gt to go and also for what’s ahead,” he said before heading for a week at home prior to departure for London (where the All Blacks will meet the Boks in their final pre-tournament shakedown).

“We take a lot of confidence in where we’re at as a group, and also from last weekend when we managed to get our game right when it mattered. Sometimes you have to go through things like that in a game and get yourself out of a hole to actually build that true deeper belief.”

Cane likes his squad, too. It was predictable in its selection because it was sure in its form. There is a nice mix of steely experience and youthful exuberance (17 of the 33 will be attending their first global tournament) and they appear to have found their fluency and rhythm in the nick of time.

“There’s a lot of inner-confidence and belief amongst the group,” added the skipper. “That comes from getting momentum from stringing some good performances together. It also comes from the coaching group and what’s been delivered on the training park and also the group as a whole. The fact we were in a position to give some guys some crucial game-time in that last match only builds the depth and hunger amongst the group.

“I think we’re in a good spot. But I also realise how quickly things can turn and change. We’ve always got to keep our feet on the ground, just worry about the next performance and have that mindset of trying to keep seeking improvement in areas we need to get better at.”

The captain, like his team, has come a long way in ‘23. But they will both be defined by the upcoming few months in France, rather than a few meaningless hitouts in the leadup. Legacies are forged in the furnace of a World Cup, and you can be certain that Cane’s has some heat coming its way.