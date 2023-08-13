Owen Farrell's hot-headed indiscipline has let England down once again

Gavin Mairs is the chief rugby correspondent for London’s Daily Telegraph

OPINION: This is a victory that almost certainly will come at a terrible cost for England.

For all the chest-beating defiance of Steve Borthwick’s side, with a late try by Maro Itoje and penalty by George Ford snatching an unlikely victory, it was the sight of Owen Farrell walking disconsolately back to the changing room after his yellow card was upgraded to a red card in the 70th minute that will be the abiding memory of this utterly chaotic contest.

Borthwick had already lost his scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet during the first half to an ankle injury, prompting an anxious wait for a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

It will be a disciplinary hearing this week that will determine Farrell’s fate and the first instinct suggests the England captain will do well to avoid a lengthy ban and is all but certain at least to miss the start of the World Cup and England’s most important pool match, the opener against Argentina on Sept 9.

Farrell was initially shown a yellow card for his no-arms tackle that made contact with the head of Wales replacement flanker Taine Basham. But referee Nika Amashukeli sent it for referral by the television match official Brian MacNeice who took just five minutes to confirm it was red.

The referral was part of World Rugby’s trial of the “TMO bunker” system during the Summer Nations Series, with the on-field yellow, off-field review process likely to also be implemented for this autumn’s tournament in France. The only surprise was that Amashukeli felt the need to use it as the offence looked clear cut, sparking a fracas between the two sides.

David Rogers/Getty Images Owen Farrell looks dejected after his yellow card – later upgraded to red – in England’s win over Wales at Twickenham.

It means Farrell’s fate hangs like a dark shadow now over England’s entire World Cup preparations. Borthwick and England’s players were careful not to comment about the incident on Saturday night ahead of the disciplinary hearing, but his problem will be proving any sense of mitigation.

Farrell had already used up the equivalent of attending a speed awareness course by attending a World Rugby ‘tackle school’ back in January which allowed the Saracens player to make the start of the Six Nations for the opener against Scotland at Twickenham. His ban then was reduced from six to four (for his remorse) and then to three weeks (for attending tackle school) for a shoulder-to-head tackle on Gloucester’s Jack Clement when playing in the Gallagher Premiership with Saracens. But World Rugby rules state you can only attend tackle school once.

He also has two previous relevant disciplinary bans – five weeks for a tackle to the head of Wasps fly-half Charlie Atkinson in 2020 and two weeks for a dangerous tackle to Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson in 2016.

It is likely to take all the skills of the RFU’s legal counsel Richard Smith to keep Farrell from missing half their pool matches, given there are only two World Cup warm-up matches remaining, against Ireland and Fiji.

David Davies/PA Images/via Getty Images Wales' Dan Biggar (L) looks shocked as referee Nika Amashukeli shows a red card to England's Owen Farrell (not pictured) at Twickenham.

That is the immediate problem facing the England camp, but there is a broader issue here too. Farrell is the totem figure of this new England side. He has been identified by Borthwick as the man to spearhead the rebuilding phase in the aftermath of Eddie Jones, but once again his hot-headed instinct has got the better of him, despite sustained periods spent devoted to his tackling technique.

Farrell’s flashes of indiscipline often seem rooted in his overall frustration at the side’s performance. England were trailing 10-9 at the time of his tackle, coming just minutes after Steward’s yellow card and penalty try concession.

It is the kind of scenario when cool heads are required, but Farrell is such a fierce competitor that this was another moment when his attempt to impose himself went badly wrong.

As Courtney Lawes, who is set to replace Farrell as captain during his expected ban, said afterwards, that while praising their rearguard action in snatching victory, England would unlikely to get away with playing with 12 men again.

David Rogers/Getty Images England’s Freddie Steward (L), Ellis Genge and Owen Farrell look on from the sinbin seats after leaving their side with 12 men at Twickenham.

Losing Farrell would also cause a major disruption to England’s backline plans, given that Borthwick has identified his starting XV for the World Cup for some time – and the knock-on implications for the midfield as well as fly-half. Farrell had switched to inside centre when George Ford came on, another one of the combinations for closing a game out.

Without Farrell, England’s midfield options become more limited, based on the power games of Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence.

Now it seems that Ford will be tasked with starting at fly-half if Farrell is ruled out of the start of the World Cup. That Borthwick can turn to a player of such experience and craft is some consolation.

But overall this was a controversy that England’s head coach could have done without as he attempts to breath some fire into a side that has been sorely lacking confidence and a sense of resilience.

England’s emotional reaction to their defiant victory was understandable, but with a trip to Ireland in Dublin next Saturday will be another huge test. And what is clear is that England still have a huge amount of work to do – with or without Farrell.