Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks captain Sam Cane should've been ditched, says English critic

All Blacks captain Sam Cane charges forward during the test against the Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on August 5.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane remains on the hit-list of English rugby critic Stuart Barnes, with the latter stating the openside flanker hasn't done enough to warrant selection for the World Cup in France.

Barnes, who has repeatedly unloaded on Cane in recent seasons, has once again sharpened his quill by saying All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made the wrong decision by keeping the faith with Cane.

Last week Foster confirmed Cane would captain the team at the world event, effectively guaranteeing the No 7 would be picked for the must-win games during the tournament.

Barnes, a former English and British and Irish Lions international who writes for The Times newspaper, remains unconvinced that Cane is the right man to pack down on the side of the scrum for the All Blacks.

While he agreed with Eddie Jones' surprise decision to appoint lock Will Skelton as captain of the Wallabies, and leave veteran openside flanker Michael Hooper out of the 33-man squad, Barnes couldn't bring himself to approve of Foster's selection of his skipper and No 7.

Despite the All Blacks' winning all four tests this year, of which Cane started three (injury prevented him playing the Wallabies in Melbourne), Barnes remains convinced Foster has a blind spot when it comes to his captain.

"It appears that the All Blacks have bounced back. They dominated the recent Rugby Championship,'' Barnes wrote, before tearing into Cane.

"However, while Jones made the decision to omit his open-side captain, Ian Foster has stuck with Sam Cane and weakened his team in the process. The All Blacks’ best back row has no room for the 31-year-old Cane.

"The balance of Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papali'i and Ardie Savea is their dominant combination. Savea is one of the world’s leading back-row forwards in all three positions.''

Peter Meecham/Getty Images All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea of New Zealand holds the ball up over the line as Tate McDermott of Australia tries to score in Dunedin on August 5.

Barnes, a former first five-eighth, went on to hail Savea for his "immense try-saving tackle on Australia’s Tate McDermott on the stroke of half-time'' during the second Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Dunedin on August 5.

Barnes reckoned that if the Wallabies had led 24-10, the understrength All Blacks may have struggled to reel in the Wallabies. Then he gave Cane another spray.

"Cane’s most memorable contribution to the match was a missed tackle on an Australian back which led to an early Aussie score,'' Barnes wrote.

Papali'i's graft as a ball carrier and in defence was noticeable, stated Barnes, which he believed was a continuation of his form during last year's tour of the northern hemisphere.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Richie McCaw lifts the Webb Ellis Cup following the victory against Australia in the 2015 World Cup final in London.

Having noted that Richie McCaw lifted the World Cup twice as openside flanker, Barnes wrote that Cane wasn’t able to match the deeds of his former team-mate.

“He’s [Cane] taken a lot of injuries through a career in which he has looked less and less like the great Kiwi flanker with every knock,’’ Barnes wrote.

"Loyalty is a great trait. It can also be a fundamental weakness in a manager. There is a murky area, between being loyal and ruthless. The managers of New Zealand and Australia are on opposite sides from one another. Foster may seem the more decent man but innate decency doesn’t win you trophies.''