Former All Black Vaea Fifita dazzles in Tonga's convincing win over Canada

At Teufaiva Stadium, Nuku’alofa: Tonga 36 (Sosefo Sakalia tries 5min, 31min, Kyren Taumoefolau tries 17min, 45min, Vaea Fifita try 23min, Samiuela Moli try 74min; Sonatane Takulua 3 con) Canada 12 (Isaac Olson tries 64min, 77min; Peter Nelson con). HT: 26-0

Vaea Fifita hasn’t lost any of the ability he flashed as a Hurricanes loose forward to earn All Blacks selection more than half a decade ago.

The 31-year-old resembled an outside back en route to running in a dazzling 50m try in Tonga’s emphatic 36–12 victory over Canada in Nuku’alofa on Tuesday afternoon.

Fifita, who played 11 tests for the All Blacks between 2017-2019, was one of Tonga’s best performers in their second win against Canada in the past six days, and their final warm-up fixture before coach Toutai Kefu names his 33-man Rugby World Cup squad on Friday.

The Scarlets loose forward showed plenty of wheels after he took an offload and got rid of a defender, before cutting in-field and breaking a couple more tackles on his way to touching down under the sticks.

It was arguably the pick of Tonga’s six tries. However, the first of two tries Marlborough Boys’ College old boy Kyren Taumoefolau scored certainly rivalled it, after Pita Ahki regathered a chip kick from inside Tonga’s half and put the rapid wing away.

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images Vaea Fifita played the last of his 11 tests for the All Blacks in 2019.

A week after winning the first test 28-6, Tonga were again too good for Canada, particularly with Fifita, Sam Moli and hooker Sosefo Sakalia, who scored a brace of tries, dominating up front.

They were also helped by prop Ben Tameifuna, who spent time with the All Blacks in 2012 but wasn’t capped, and Tasman and Moana Pasifika pivot William Havili.

That said, on a day Tonga left players such as Sione Havil Talitui and former All Black Malakai Fekitoa out of the side, they were outscored 12-10 in the second half.

Canada, guilty of kicking a ton of ball away early in the match, finally got on the board in the 64th minute, courtesy of wing Isaac Olson pouncing on a loose ball.

Olson again dived over out wide to complete his brace and bag another consolation try for the Canadians, who did not qualify for the World Cup in France.