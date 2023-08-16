'Pisses me off': Shock as England captain Owen Farrell's red card is overturned

England captain Owen Farrell is free to play his side’s opening World Cup match next month.

England captain Owen Farrell is available for the start of the Rugby World Cup after his red card against Wales in a warm-up game was rescinded by a disciplinary panel.

Farrell was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Taine Basham that was later upgraded to a red card in the second half of England's 19-17 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

The flyhalf appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link and denied the tackle was worthy of a red card, while accepting he committed an act of foul play.

The committee said upgrading the offence to a red card was wrong because of the “sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier.”

“In the committee’s opinion,” it said, “this mitigation was sufficient to bring the player’s act of foul play below the red card threshold.”

The committee did not uphold the red card and said Farrell was free to play again immediately.

Farrell could have faced a mid-range sanction of a six-week suspension, which would have ruled him out of some of England's pool-stage matches at the World Cup in France, starting September 8.

England's opening game at the World Cup is against Argentina on September 9.

Reaction to the decision has been swift on social media, with many shocked Farrell had got off the hook, particularly as he has a far from clean disciplinary record, which includes a five-match ban in 2020 for a high tackle.

Some pointed out it was especially perplexing given former All Black and Tongan player George Moala was recently suspended 10 weeks for a tip-tackle against Canada.

That includes Tongan midfielder Pita Ahki, who took to Twitter to express his frustration.

“World Rugby has given him 10 weeks for a tip tackle? This guy has had how many red cards and gets off clean? How? F... this pisses me off.”

There was also no shortage of comments regarding the decision apparently making a mockery of World Rugby’s so-called crackdown on head injuries.

- AAP and Stuff