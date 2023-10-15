Watch live: Ireland vs All Blacks - Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

Watch live coverage of the second Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between Ireland and the All Blacks in Paris. If you prefer to follow the Tribe live play-by-play commentary and match statistics, please find this below our livestream and Stuff live blog.

The Rugby World Cup quarterfinal that’s been nearly three years in the making is here.

As soon as the World Cup draw was made in December 2020, the All Blacks have been on a collision course with Ireland or South Africa in a heavyweight quarterfinal in Paris.

The All Blacks will indeed meet the Irish in the last eight, which you can watch live on Stuff from 6.45am on Sunday (NZ time), with a te reo commentary version available as well. You can also follow our live blog, and all the reaction and analysis, including from our two reporters in France, Marc Hinton and Richard Knowler.

Ireland’s epic 13-8 win over the world champion Springboks three weeks ago, and an impressive 36-14 demolition of Scotland last weekend, ensured they topped pool B. The All Blacks’ opening loss (27-13) to hosts France meant they finished second in pool A.

The men in green and black clash in a second successive World Cup quarterfinal, four years after the All Blacks beat Ireland 46-14 in Tokyo.

Is this Ireland’s year?

After nine World Cups in which they have failed to reach the semifinals, the Irish masses in France are buoyant from more than just the festivities before and after the match.

Andy Farrell’s side are the world No 1, they have beaten the All Blacks in five of their last eight test meetings, including their historic series win (2-1) in New Zealand only last year, and they are flying through a 17-test winning streak.

Standing in their way of a first semifinal appearance are Ian Foster’s All Blacks. Paris will turn green as Irish fans descend on the French capital, believing they can banish their hideous quarterfinal hoodoo.

The All Blacks, however, aren’t weighed down by history, something that will keep the most confident Irish supporters awake at night this week. Nerves will be jangling.

Only South Africa have won as many World Cups as the All Blacks (three), who were champions in 1987, 2011 and 2015. Their worst finish was the infamous quarterfinal exit against France in Cardiff in 2007.

Ireland’s starting XV is unchanged and includes the Kiwi trio of Bundee Aki, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park.

The All Blacks dropped left-winger Mark Telea for a breach of team protocol. He was replaced by Leicester Fainga’anuku, while Finlay Christie took Cam Roigard’s spot on the bench as the reserve halfback.

TEAMS

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O'Brien.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Sam Whitelock, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

TAB odds: Ireland $1.80, All Blacks $2.00

OFFICIALS

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley, Christophe Ridley (both England)

Television match official: Tom Foley (England)