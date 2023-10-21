Recap: Argentina vs New Zealand - Rugby World Cup semifinal

Watch live coverage of the first Rugby World Cup semifinal between the All Blacks and Argentina in Paris. If you prefer to follow the Tribe live play-by-play commentary and match statistics, please find this below our livestream and Stuff live blog.

All Blacks v Argentina (semifinal one)

When: Saturday, 8am; Where: Stade de France, Paris; Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Sport 1 and Sky Open from 6:45am.

It seems almost anticlimactic after the epic quarterfinal match-up between the All Blacks and Ireland.

Just check out the TAB odds (below). Kiwi bookies aren’t giving the Pumas a chance, and the consensus in the rugby world is that the All Blacks shouldn’t have too many issues with the Michael Cheika-coached Argentinians.

Especially given they’ve lost their best player – Pablo Matera – to a torn hamstring, and haven’t had to contend with any of the top teams in the world in France.

But remember it’s only a little more than a year ago since they rocked Ian Foster’s All Blacks in Christchurch, recording just their second win against New Zealand in history.

Of course, the All Blacks, who must focus on recovery with a six-day turnaround after their brutal encounter with Ireland, have won 33 of the 36 tests between the nations.

The winner will face the victor of Sunday’s semifinal between world champions South Africa and England, who beat Argentina in their opening World Cup match.

TEAMS

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin González, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Julián Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.

TAB ODDS

All Blacks $1.08 Argentina $7

OFFICIALS

Referee: Angus Gardener (Australia)

Assistant referees: Nic Berry (Australia), Karl Dickson (England)

Television match official: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)