Recap: Argentina vs England - playoff for bronze at the Rugby World Cup

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Argentina v England

When: Saturday, 8am; Where: Stade de France, Paris

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Argentina v England

When: Saturday, 8am; Where: Stade de France, Paris; Coverage: Watch live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Sky Open from 7.40am.

It’s the match nobody wants to play in, the one All Blacks hooker Dane Coles last week called “s...”.

But somebody has got to go home with bronze medals around their necks on Saturday morning, something Argentina did in 2007 – their best finish at a World Cup.

As for 2003 champions England, they have never played in the fixture many believe is a waste of time.

Those who watched England overcome a red card and beat Argentina 27-10 to open their campaign in Marseille last month are unlikely to be enthused by the match-up.

England generated all 27 points through pivot George Ford, who slotted six penalties and three drop goals in a dour affair.

TEAMS

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli, Facundo Isa, Marco Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pedro Rubiolo, Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Francisco Gome Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Agustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Moroni.

England: Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell (capt), Ben Youngs, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Will Stuart, Theo Dan, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence.

TAB ODDS

England $1.35 Argentina $3

OFFICIALS

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistant referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Television match official: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

HISTORY

Played 26, England 20 wins, Argentina 5 wins, 1 draw