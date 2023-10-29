Watch live: New Zealand vs South Africa - Rugby World Cup final
Watch live coverage of the Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and Springboks in Paris. If you prefer to follow the Tribe live play-by-play commentary and match statistics, please find this below our livestream and Stuff live blog.
THE FINAL
All Blacks v South Africa
When: Sunday, 8am; Where: Stade de France, Paris; Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Sport 1 and Sky Open from 6:30am.
Could you ask for a better finale to the global tournament?
Surely not when we’ve got a decider between a couple of three-times champions, a rematch of the 1995 final, and a final featuring the biggest rivalry in the sport.
And, yes, to think All Blacks coach Ian Foster is 80 minutes away from going out with a bang a little over a year since he barely staved off being sacked.
On the other side of the ledger, the Springboks, who have faced each of the other five-top teams in the world en route to the final, are attempting to join the All Blacks (2011 and 2015) as the second side to win back-to-back tournaments.
Buckle up.
TEAMS
All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt). Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Dalton Papalii, Fin Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.
South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Willie Le Roux.
TAB ODDS
All Blacks $1.67 South Africa $2.10
OFFICIALS
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (England), Matthew Carley (England)
Television match official: Tom Foley (England)
HISTORY
Played 105, All Blacks 62 wins, South Africa 39 wins, 4 draws