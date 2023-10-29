Watch live: New Zealand vs South Africa - Rugby World Cup final

Watch live coverage of the Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and Springboks in Paris. If you prefer to follow the Tribe live play-by-play commentary and match statistics, please find this below our livestream and Stuff live blog.

THE FINAL

All Blacks v South Africa

When: Sunday, 8am; Where: Stade de France, Paris; Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Sport 1 and Sky Open from 6:30am.

Could you ask for a better finale to the global tournament?

Surely not when we’ve got a decider between a couple of three-times champions, a rematch of the 1995 final, and a final featuring the biggest rivalry in the sport.

And, yes, to think All Blacks coach Ian Foster is 80 minutes away from going out with a bang a little over a year since he barely staved off being sacked.

Stuff All Blacks vs South Africa.

On the other side of the ledger, the Springboks, who have faced each of the other five-top teams in the world en route to the final, are attempting to join the All Blacks (2011 and 2015) as the second side to win back-to-back tournaments.

Buckle up.

TEAMS

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt). Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Dalton Papalii, Fin Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Willie Le Roux.

TAB ODDS

All Blacks $1.67 South Africa $2.10

OFFICIALS

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (England), Matthew Carley (England)

Television match official: Tom Foley (England)

HISTORY

Played 105, All Blacks 62 wins, South Africa 39 wins, 4 draws