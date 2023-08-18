Potential All Black reinforcement Joe Moody to return from injury for Canterbury

Prop Joe Moody in action for the Crusaders against the Chiefs in Christchurch in February.

In an ideal world, Joe Moody would be in Auckland preparing to fly to London with the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup.

However, not named in coach Ian Foster’s 33-strong squad for the looming tournament in France, the 57-test loosehead prop is instead preparing to play an NPC fixture for Canterbury on Sunday.

Not that there’s been any complaints from the veteran, Canterbury coach Marty Bourke said after naming him to start at loosehead prop against Manawatū in Christchurch.

“It speaks massive volume for him. We had a good conversation on what he needs us to help him with to help get him there, get him ready to play,” Bourke said.

“A lot of it's been just getting him back on the grass....get himself back in it so the All Blacks can call on him when needed.”

Moody hasn’t played since he dinged up his ankle playing for the Crusaders against the Blues on May 14, an injury which required surgery.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Joe Moody has played 57 tests for the All Blacks since 2014.

He trained with the All Blacks during the recent Rugby Championship, leading to an expectation he would feature in Foster’s World Cup squad, perhaps at the expense of Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

But, four years after Owen Franks missed the cut for the 2019 World Cup and went on to play for Canterbury, Moody’s name wasn’t read out by All Blacks great RIchie McCaw in Napier last week.

Foster did, however, make it clear Moody should remain ready in case he is required as a reinforcement.

“With the compilation of his time off and our programme, and having to go into the first part of the World Cup fully loaded, we just wanted him to go get some game-time in the meantime. We've got a lot of faith in him, he's a special player...and hopefully there's going to be an opportunity later for him,” Foster said.

Moody hasn’t spoken to media since missing out on what he made clear during the Super Rugby pre-season was his primary goal.

Slogging through yet another injury rehabilitation, this time for the anterior cruciate ligament he ruptured playing against the Blues in Christchurch in April last year, Moody said the thought of pulling on the black jersey in France never drifted from the back of his mind.

“Because that is my goal for 2023. I want to be in the World Cup squad. I want to be the best Joe Moody that you’ve ever seen. I just want to be in great state, that’s definitely been the goal.”

His omission, of course, is unbeaten Canterbury’s gain.

AARON WOOD/STUFF All Blacks squad named to travel to France for the 2023 World Cup.

Asked how Moody and slotted into the side he’s represented 34 times since 2011, Bourke raved about the player who was playing arguably some of his better rugby for the Crusaders before he went down in a heap in May.

“He's been great, he's been right into it, he's done everything, he's Joe Moody. Joe Moody is his own special kind of character. He's come back in with a lot of experience, but his willingness to be in everything today and train and set himself up for the week is great,” Bourke said.

“I used to think so. I don’t think so much any more,” Bourke said of the difficulty for high-profile All Blacks and Super Rugby players coming back and being driven and performing for their provinces.

“They are so professional, those guys. What I love about seeing them come back into this environment, almost the weight of expectation is off their shoulders, they can just go and express themselves a little bit more and their individual flavour and their actions. Sometimes I think that's the best place to do it, NPC”

Canterbury: Chay Fihaki, Manasa Mataele, Dallas McLeod, Rameka Poihipi, Blair Murray, Fergus Burke, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Billy Harmon (capt), Tahlor Cahill, Mitchell Dunshea, Oli Jager, Ben Funnell, Joe Moody. Reserves: Nick Hyde, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Seb Calder, Luke Romano, Corey Kellow, Willi Heinz, Alex Harford, Ryan Crotty.