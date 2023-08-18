All Blacks forward Scott Barrett seeks stolen ute as he heads to Rugby World Cup

All Blacks forward Scott Barrett is trying to find his stolen ute.

Scott Barrett heads to the World Cup with the All Blacks on Friday, hoping that when he returns he’ll have his trusty ute back.

The versatile forward posted on his Instagram account that his green Toyota SR5 had been stolen – likely from his Christchurch hometown – and offered a “reward for bounty hunter” to find and return the vehicle.

The 29-year-old is a keen hunter and fisher.

Barrett, along with brothers Beauden and Jordie and 30 other All Blacks, were set to fly out of Auckland on Friday to London to start their preparation overseas for the 2023 World Cup which kicks off in France on September 9 when they play the hosts in Paris.

The All Blacks will warm-up for the tournament with a game against defending world champions South Africa at Twickenham in London on August 26.

France’s World Cup hopes took a blow this week when it was revealed that superstar No 10 Romain Ntamack will miss the tournament due to a ruptured ACL.

Meanwhile, World Rugby is appealing the controversial decision to downgrade Owen Farrell’s red card against Wales – which could put the England captain’s availability for the start of the World Cup back in doubt.

Farrell had already been withdrawn from the firing line by head coach Steve Borthwick despite being cleared to play with immediate effect by the Six Nations independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, with George Ford set to start against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday morning (NZ time).

On Thursday, Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones described a media stand-up in Sydney as “the worst press conference ever”.

1 NEWS A 33-man contingent will travel to France next month to try and reclaim the Webb Ellis Cup.

Jones had a fiery, 10-minute exchange with "negative" journalists before boarding his flight to France with the Australian squad.

After assistant coach Brad Davis sensationally quit the team less than two weeks out from this year's all-important tournament, Jones was prodded on the circumstances of the exit.

That was followed by questions about Jones' decision to leave Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper out of the squad.