Andy Farrell slams ‘disgusting circus’ around son over red card controversy

The Ireland coach hits out at the controversy surrounding son and England captain Owen ahead of this weekend's test.

Andy Farrell, the Ireland head coach, launched a furious defence of his son Owen Farrell overnight (NZ time), slamming the “absolutely disgusting circus” surrounding the England captain’s ongoing disciplinary case following his red card against Wales.

England have left Farrell out of their side to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, citing the disruption this week to Farrell’s preparations.

Farrell became the first England player to receive a red card under rugby’s new “bunker” review system after a high tackle on Taine Basham in their 19-17 win over Warren Gatland’s side.

He was originally cleared by an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday, before World Rugby announced on Thursday that they were appealing the decision. Six Nations Rugby, who oversaw the original hearing, have said the appeal hearing will take place at the start of next week.

Farrell senior has rarely discussed his son in press conferences since becoming Ireland head coach, but spoke passionately about the criticism which has surrounded Farrell and defending the decision made by a panel to clear him.

“Whatever I say anyway is probably flawed. When you’re talking about somebody’s son and asking the question, it’s always going to be flawed, so what does that really matter,” Farrell began.

David Rogers/Getty Images Owen Farrell, right, was initially sent to the sin bin for his high tackle in England’s game against Wales at Twickenham.

“I don’t normally say too much because of that type of reason about my son, but what I probably would say at this moment in time, is that the circus that’s gone in and around all this is absolutely disgusting, in my opinion. Disgusting. I suppose those people that have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that.”

Farrell has remained with the England squad in Dublin and will travel separately from the matchday players to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, sitting with the non-playing players in the stand.

Asked what Ireland had learned from a difficult win over England back in March, Farrell noted that England had “brought a lot of chaos to our performance”. He added: “Their line speed was in your face, the set-piece is always going to be very hard to come up against.”

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, discussed his thinking behind leaving Farrell out of the squad after making six changes to the side who defeated Wales last weekend.

“In my original planning for the Summer Nations Series and as part of our Rugby World Cup preparation, Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in this Saturday’s test match in Dublin,” Borthwick explained.

“However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen’s training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23. Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support.

SKY SPORT England captain had his yellow card upgraded to red after a reckless tackle on a Welsh backrower.

“Owen understands the situation, but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in.”

Courtney Lawes will captain England in Farrell’s absence, with Ellis Genge and George Ford, both additions to the starting XV, named as vice-captains. The other changes see Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs and David Ribbans all start, while Manu Tuilagi comes in at inside centre for his first England appearance since facing Ireland in the Six Nations.

Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Willis, Danny Care and Marcus Smith all come into the 23 along with Ollie Chessum, who makes a first appearance for England since injury his ankle during the Six Nations.