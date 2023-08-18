Unwanted Wallaby Quade Cooper says he'll miss being booed by All Blacks fans

Quade Cooper kicks a long-range penalty for Australia during their Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in Dunedin.

Quade Cooper says he'll even miss being booed by All Blacks fans.

Unwanted for the World Cup by Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, the much-maligned playmaker has admitted he’s likely played his last test, and will miss the rivalry and excitement of playing against the All Blacks.

The 35-year-old was part of the Australian side beaten 23-20 by New Zealand in Dunedin earlier this month, coming off the bench to kick a late penalty goal to tie the scores before the hosts scored the winning points soon after.

The Tokoroa-born player was booed by fans as he took his long-range penalty – something that has happened since Cooper kneed All Blacks captain Richie McCaw in the head during a test match in Brisbane prior to the 2011 World Cup.

Cooper avoided punishment for the incident and only years later admitted on a podcast that he’d done so on purpose, and had apologised to the All Blacks skipper since.

“That was most likely the last game I've played against the ABs in NZ,” Cooper wrote.

“These are the moments I will miss the most: taking a shot to tie the game with a full house booing, running out with your teammates against the best, knowing the challenge that awaits is just moments away. It just doesn't get much better than competing at the highest level.

“I stayed out on the field for about 20 minutes post-game, just thinking about my journey and how lucky I was to be one of the few standing out there, while looking into the stands where thousands had gathered. Understanding that I too stood there or watched on TV with a dream of being on the other side of the fence one day. So, to the kids with dreams, continue to chase them even when they seem out of reach. And to the fans, whether yelling, cheering, or booing, whatever it is, thanks for always creating that atmosphere.”

Cooper’s post was liked by Warriors star Shaun Johnson, All Whites defender Michael Boxall and filmmaker Taika Waititi, who wrote: “Cuz you are and forever will be a mantis of the mantisses.”

Cooper however hadn’t done enough to convince Jones to take him to the World Cup in France, after recovering from a knee injury.

Jones said he tried to call Cooper to give him the bad news, but the veteran No 10 had not returned his calls.

“Because I think he's very upset mate,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. "I've tried to mate, but we can't get hold of him."