Rugby World Cup: Shannon Frizell set to miss France opener after hamstring 'tweak'

Loose forward Shannon Frizell has strained his hamstring and looks set to miss the World Cup opener.

In-form blindside flanker Shannon Frizell looks set to join crocked lock Brodie Retallick on the unavailable list for the All Blacks’ much-anticipated Rugby World Cup opener against France in Paris.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirmed before flying out for London on Friday that his blockbusting No 6, who had been one of the big movers through an impressive Rugby Championship campaign, would have to be managed through the next few weeks as he recovers from a “tweaked” hamstring.

The 103-test Retallick has already been declared likely to miss at least the World Cup opener against the hosts at Stade de France on September 8 after injuring his posterior cruciate ligament against the Australians in Dunedin.

Now it looks almost certain that Frizell, who would have been a certainty to start on the blindside flank in Foster’s first-choice lineup, will join him in cooling his heels for the tournament opener.

“Brodie is progressing really well, and we’ll assess more next week,” said Foster. “He’s out of the South Africa game (at Twickenham on August 26, NZT) and likely to be out of the French game.

“And we’ve got Shannon Frizell who tweaked his hamstring two days ago doing a speed session. Again that’s probably a similar time-frame, so that’s a bit niggly for us.”