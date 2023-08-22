All Blacks v Springboks: Canan Moodie moves to centre for Rugby World Cup warmup

Canan Moodie will move to centre for South Africa when they play the All Blacks on Saturday morning NZT.

Canan Moodie will play a first test at centre and there is another start for returning captain Siya Kolisi for South Africa in their Rugby World Cup warm-up against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Wing Moodie scored two tries in the 52-16 win over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend but will move to a less familiar role at outside centre in place of Jesse Kriel, who also got a brace in that game. He has not played centre since schoolboy level.

The injury absence of stalwart Lukhanyo Am means 20-year-old Moodie will provide cover at No 13 for the Springboks, who have made eight changes from the Wales game.

Moodie will partner André Esterhuizen in the midfield, with Damian Willemse, showing no ill-effects of his clash of heads with Wales wing Rio Dyer, starting in the full-back position.

Kurt-Lee Arendse returns to the side on the wing along with 2019 World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi. Fly-half Manie Libbok and Faf de Klerk make up the halfback pairing.

Kolisi played 40 minutes against Wales after returning from a serious knee injury sustained in April, the first time he has appeared in the green and gold jersey in 2023.

SKY SPORT South Africa pile on eight tries in a big win over Wales in a World Cup warmup game.

He will get another run against the All Blacks as he builds fitness ahead of the Boks’ World Cup Pool B opener against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.

Pieter-Steph du Toit retains his place as the other flanker, while 37-year-old Duane Vermeulen comes in at No 8.

Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert also return as the lock pairing but the front row is the same with hooker Malcolm Marx packing down alongside props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Siya Kolisi of South Africa breaks through contact against Wales last weekend. The Springboks captain will play again against the All Blacks on Saturday morning NZT.

“Our objective since the beginning of the season was to strike a balance between performance and managing player load with only six test matches to get ready for the World Cup, and we’re pleased with the way we’ve developed in that regard,” head coach Jacques Nienaber said.

“In the last five matches we’ve given everyone, with the exception of the injured players, valuable game time, which is vital going into the World Cup, and we’re satisfied with the way we’ve been building as a team.”

The All Blacks team will be named late on Wednesday.

South Africa to play the All Blacks on Saturday morning NZT:

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Cobus Reinach, Willie le Roux.