How the agony of 2019 spurs Beauden Barrett to chase Rugby World Cup ecstasy

Beauden Barrett says the memories of a tough day at the World Cup office in 2019 drive him in 2023.

When Beauden Barrett trudged off the field at Yokohama Stadium on October 26, 2019, with a heart as heavy as his boots seemed to be, it was a feeling the great All Blacks playmaker vowed to bank in the vault of remembrance. Four years later it is time to cash in that emotional bond.

Barrett, the second most capped All Blacks back of all time, has had a lot of good days in rugby. A lot. He made history with the 2015 World Cup-winners as the first team to go back to back. And, boy, did they do it in style. He was a two-time global player of the year (2016-17) who bestrode the game for a period. He also played a major role in the Hurricanes’ first ever Super Rugby triumph in 2016.

And, of course, the 32-year-old playmaking utility has appeared in 115 tests for the All Blacks since making his debut in 2012, losing just 15 of them in a span that has netted all sorts of success in the international arena.

But the failures still haunt – none more so than that 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat to Eddie Jones’ England. The All Blacks were ambushed that evening in Yokohama by a group that squeezed them up front and suffocated them out wide in a comprehensive 19-7 victory that was more decisive than those final digits indicated.

As Barrett prepares for his third World Cup campaign, he’s revisiting that stomach-churning memory to stoke the motivational fires. The All Blacks had been flying in 2019, outplaying eventual champions South Africa in their pool opener, and breezing past a quality Ireland side in a 46-14 quarterfinal romp. But they sold themselves short that fateful Saturday night in Yokohama – bullied up front and manhandled all over the park.

“Each one has been so different, but the level of optimism is as high as it’s ever been,” Barrett tells Stuff of his sense of readiness for the 10th instalment of the global tournament. “I know so much is going to happen between now and the end of the World Cup. I can remember the disappointment and that feeling of deep dissatisfaction after the last one. There were definitely happy memories the first time around in ‘15.”

Asked if that 2019 feeling drove him for this latest assault, Barrett did not take long to answer..

“Absolutely,” he said. “That was a huge learning for us around how we didn’t get to the level we needed to and why. Of course it’s banked. And it’s added to the library of learnings that we have sitting there.”

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Beauden Barrett has been one of many All Blacks to impress through the 2023 season so far.

The All Blacks certainly appear a warmer prospect to claim just their second global crown on foreign soil than they did whilst lurching from disappointment to despair less than a year ago. All indications are they have turned the form corner in the nick of time, and there is a decided spring in their step as they wrap up preparations in London, with that final hitout against the Boks at Twickenham early Saturday (NZT).

Barrett, who was one of the senior All Blacks to go to bat for Ian Foster last year, puts a lot of that down to the revamped coaching staff who have found their feet after a few initial staggers. Undoubtedly the new additions, forwards guru Jason Ryan and attack maestro Joe Schmidt, have made notable inroads in their specialist areas.

“We had a camp the week of the Super Rugby final, and my instant feedback for the coaches was how well they were collaborating off the field,” he adds. “They’ve clearly worked hard. I’ve just been really impressed with Fozzie and his team, the messages they’re driving, and the alignment we all have.

“There is a lot of positivity in the group with the committed people we have here, and there is a deep desire to go and do great things.”

Barrett, of course, has seen both sides of the World Cup reality, so you ask him what advice he dishes out for the 17 first-timers among the All Blacks squad of 33 who will head to the opener on September 8 in Paris.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Beauden Barrett has much happier memories of the 2015 World Cup, including this try in the final.

“Just embrace it and enjoy it,” he says with a smile. “It’s a special time. In Tokyo it was awesome, but you didn’t quite feel it. I know the French are going to be so passionate and proud to be hosting. It’s important to embrace that, and get energy from that.

“We're there to perform – and we will do that. But it’s important to get a taste of French culture and actually enjoy our time together because we all know the importance of balance in high performance.”

The Barrett family certainly come in somewhere near their collective influential best. Beauden, of course, has quieted the debate around fullback with some influential displays through the Rugby Championship; Jordie has continued to evolve in the second five-eighths spot; and Scott is playing arguably the best rugby of his life.

In fact, when you playfully suggest to the older of the trio of super siblings that Scott now tops the family All Blacks rankings, he replies: “We all believe he always plays as well as he has been, and doesn’t always get the credit for it. He’s now having those big moments for people to realise it, but us brothers and Dad have been saying it for years.”

The key for, not just the Barretts, but the All Blacks in general will be to keep heading up that improvement arc as the World Cup plays out. The team that goes up a level when it matters (the New Zealanders in ‘15; the Boks in ‘19) generally lift old Webb Ellis at the conclusion.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Beauden Barrett likes the way Ian Foster and his revamped coaching crew have gone about their work this year.

“The true test for thhis group will come ultimately in those defining moments down the stretch,” says Barrett. “We’ve got to earn the right to be in those quarters, and then the same every week after that. But the true test is being able to stand up in those big moments. Those are the things we’re talking about now. There’s no bigger one than France in round one, but the Boks stand in front of us before that, and we can’t overlook that game either.”

The French of course will be without their own playmaker nonpareil in the form of Romain Ntamack who was ruled out of the Cup recently with an ACL rupture. Barrett confirmed he sent his young French rival a personal message, but believes ultimately Les Bleus can take a leaf out of the All Blacks’ 2011 book and soldier through their No 10 crisis.

“We all know how important Ntamack is, and he’s devastated,” says Barrett. “But I’ve rated Mathieu Jalibert also for a couple of years now, and he’s a great backup. We all know what happened in 2011 with 10s. They’re still going to be a huge force and whilst they will miss a little bit of that Ntamack magic, Jaillebert is a special player too.”

And, in case he needed a reminder, that 2019 semifinal illustrated loud and clear that when it comes to World Cups, collective might inevitably trumps individual brilliance.