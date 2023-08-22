Crushed Joe Moody argued his Rugby World Cup case with All Blacks coach Ian Foster

Joe Moody didn’t take his omission from the All Blacks’ World Cup squad lying down.

Far from it. In fact, when head coach Ian Foster called him on the eve of the squad announcement in Napier on August 7 and delivered the crushing news, the 34-year-old argued his case.

“Yeah, it was a somewhat, not a heated conversation, but I did sort of... I didn't try to change Fozzie's mind or anything, but I did kind of argue my case when they said I wasn't going to be ready for the opening rounds of the World Cup,” Moody said after Canterbury training on Tuesday.

As far as the loosehead prop was concerned, the fact he was initially lined up to play two NPC games, before the All Blacks faced the Springboks in London this weekend, was proof he would have been ready for the global tournament in France.

Sidelined since rupturing a tendon in his ankle playing for the Crusaders on May 14, doctors delayed his return until the past weekend, when he played 40 minutes for Canterbury against Manawatū in Christchurch.

Foster opted to pick David Havili, who has only played half a NPC game since hurting his calf on May 27, and injured lock Brodie Retallick (knee), who will miss at least the All Blacks’ first two World Cup matches.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images All Blacks prop Joe Moody, on the charge against the Springboks in 2021, is contracted with NZR through 2024.

“I thought the two weeks of NPC, the game in London, I would have been in a pretty good state. But, apparently, that wasn’t the way they saw it,” Moody said.

Foster let him argue his case, but there was no backing down. Moody would not be on the plane to France.

The following day, after All Blacks great Richie McCaw read out the names of the 33 men who would, Foster was asked about Moody, who was playing some of his best rugby before he was hurt.

“With the compilation of his time off and our programme, and having to go into the first part of the World Cup fully loaded, we just wanted him to go get some game-time in the meantime. We've got a lot of faith in him, he's a special player... and hopefully there's going to be an opportunity later for him,” Foster said.

The only way Moody makes it to France is if someone else gets hurt, which is far from out of the question.

Of course, Moody insisted he wasn’t hoping for any such thing, but he does know all about the prospect, given a tournament-ending injury to Tony Woodcock prompted him to be sent to France during the 2015 World Cup.

“I feel like the only similarities from 2015 to here is the fact I didn’t get selected. When I look at 2015, to be honest, I didn’t deserve to be named in that initial squad. I think [Wyatt] Crockett and Tony Woodcock were playing much better footy than me.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The 33-strong All Blacks squad named to travel to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“This time around, the timing of the injury has really shot me in the foot, so to speak. The whole situation is quite different, but at the same time, it could end up being a similar result. We will see what happens.”

After getting off the phone to Foster on that grim Sunday night, Moody needed time to overcome the disappointment that came with the realisation his primary goal for 2023 would not be achieved.

Before his latest injury, and after he had bounced back from rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2022, he’d talked about being “the best Joe Moody that you’ve ever seen”, and cracking the squad.

“The first couple of days was pretty tough. That's an understatement, really. I'd set goals for myself for what I wanted to achieve this year, and basically being told I can't achieve those goals any more. So getting used to that those first couple of days was tough to wrap my head around.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Joe Moody heads off the park after injuring his ankle playing for the Crusaders against the Blues in Christchurch in May.

But Moody quickly made sure the gloomy couple of days didn’t turn into weeks.

He knew he couldn’t allow himself to join Canterbury in a bad frame of mind, potentially dragging down others. Or, as he put it, he could not be a “Debbie Downer”.

Instead, he’s switched his focus to making a statement and proving a point.

"There is no way that I can turn up here trying to be some kind of sourpuss or anything each day when you come in. I'm with the Canterbury side now, and it's all go ahead."