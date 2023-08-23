Rugby World Cup: Eddie Jones says Wallabies will treasure Steve Hansen's advice

Hooker's colourful reaction says it all: no-one expected the former All Blacks coach to align himself with Australia.

Eddie Jones has described inviting former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen into Wallabies camp as like asking a mate for advice over a beer, but he plans to soak up the “wisdom” of the Kiwi supercoach and implement as much as possible at the Rugby World Cup.

The inclusion of Hansen to the Wallabies camp this week in Paris ahead of a clash with France has caused uproar in New Zealand, with current and past All Blacks “gobsmacked” and even Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joking that the World Cup-winning coach may get his citizenship revoked.

After Hansen tried to calm the waters about his non-paid role, saying it was a favour to a friend, Jones explained further the unusual coaching collaboration, and revealed he’d asked Hansen to observe the Wallabies for a week and give feedback on training quality and leadership.

And though he didn’t spell it out as such, Hansen’s presence may even be serving to keep Jones on the level ahead of his fifth World Cup, with Jones admitting the job at hand with a young Aussie squad feels “daunting”.

“I’ve coached against Steve since 1998 so we’ve got a long relationship, enjoy each other’s company and I had the thought we always wanted this week to be a reset week for us,” Jones said in Paris.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport England coach Eddie Jones and New Zealand coach Steve Hansen before their 2019 World Cup semifinal.

“We’ve been through the Rugby Championship, done our Australian responsibilities and not it’s a reset, so we’ve brought in Steve to have a look at what we’re doing.

“It’s purely like a mate, coming in having a beer: ‘What do you think, where can we improve?’.

“There’s two main areas: there’s training quality, which is our way of improving, and leadership of the team. So Steve is having a look at both of those areas.

“Every time he speaks there is some wisdom is what he says. When he says something, we are listening to him and how we can improve what we are doing, we are looking to see if we can use his advice to do that.”

Jones said the Wallabies squad had responded positively to Hansen in their midst, pointing to his exceptional winning record with the All Blacks. Between 2012 and 2019, Hansen won 92 per cent of games as head coach of New Zealand, including the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Hansen’s comfort levels are probably eased, too, by the fact he only coached against six of the Wallabies’ greenhorn 33-man squad: James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Nic White, Will Skelton, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete.

“Well they like good people coming into camp, they want to get better and they can see the value of Steve ... and he’s a good person, so the reaction has been really positive, mate,” Jones said.

The late addition of Jason Ryles to the Wallabies staff was also explained by Jones, who said the NRL coaching figure and ex-England assistant would be build on Jones’ vision and plans.

“His job is just to add details of the attack; the philosophy of the attack and the strategy of the attack is my responsibility, it always has been,” Jones said.

“So his job is to add detail and even today, you know, first session out there, he’s now looking at the video looking to see how we can improve our running lines, our deception and our first phase play.“

The Wallabies take on France on Monday morning in Paris, but there’s uncertainty about whether either team will field a full-strength side for the final warm-up clash.

Jones indicated the French may rest many of their top side – perhaps spooked by the recent loss of injured star no.10 Romain Ntamack – and the Wallabies coach said the only focus was the World Cup opener against Georgia on September 9. Taniela Tupou (ribs) is good to go, but Samu Kerevi (hand) and Josh Kemeny (hand) are not likely to be fit, Jones said.

The game shapes as a good opportunity for Ben Donaldson to get more game time, given he is a back-up no.10 and no.15, and didn’t play a minute of the Rugby Championship.