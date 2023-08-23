'Pain still with me today': Warren Gatland was 'blindsided' at All Blacks' World Cup squad snub

Warren Gatland, a former All Black now coaching Wales, is a Daily Telegraph rugby columnist

OPINION: My initial plan had been to announce the Wales squad for the World Cup ‘live’ as we have done with the British and Irish Lions before. My reasoning was that I wanted to make it a special event, breaking the news to players and the public at the same time.

It is also much cleaner that way. You don’t have players ringing around or on WhatsApp groups checking if anyone has heard any news yet the day before.

But, having spoken to the senior leadership group, and having sounded out the wider opinion, the players have given feedback on how they wanted to find out. Some by text message, some with a phone call, some an email and some just weren’t bothered how the news was broken.

‌Selection is the hardest part of being a head coach. It is tough letting players down and knowing that they are disappointed. And I understand that disappointment. If they weren’t disappointed, they probably shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

In today’s society, it sometimes feels like we tell everyone everything, and everyone is given information in order to make everyone feel comfortable and good about themselves. But life is not always like that.

Some of the players will no doubt be disappointed. And the coaches and I will be available for a phone call afterwards for feedback. Some players may not look for feedback, and that is fine too. I fully respect that.

I expect them to be unhappy with selection and trying to prove me wrong. Realistically, given the amount of injuries you expect to pick up during a World Cup, some of them will know they could yet be involved anyway.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Warren Gatland has a proven record in international rugby.

I can still remember the day I was left out of the All Blacks squad for the 1991 Rugby World Cup.

I was listening to the radio while I was driving my car to club training. The news completely blindsided me. I was devastated, but at least no one could hear my reaction. The pain is still with me today.

I had played 17 times for New Zealand since making my debut in 1988, despite having to sit on the bench for many games behind Sean Fitzpatrick.

Peter Bush/Photosport Warren Gatland crosses over for a try for the All Blacks against Swansea in 1989.

If that had been a frustrating experience, the reality was I could have few complaints. During that time the All Blacks were unbeaten for over 50 games, and Fitzy always delivered in the test match environment. He also never got injured – or when he did, he refused to come off the pitch.

There were no World Cup training camps in those days and little feedback from the coach, Alex ‘Grizz’ Wyllie. But given that we had just come back from an undefeated tour of Argentina which I had been involved in, not unreasonably I had expected to make the World Cup squad.

I guess I should have seen it coming because Grizz was a difficult character, and I never quite knew where I stood with him. On the tour of Ireland in 1989, I had played well against Connacht, a 40-6 victory in Galway, and expected to be picked for the match against Ulster at Ravenhill as the test against Ireland was three days after the Ulster game. Grizz disagreed. It is a decision that still rankles with me today.

So when I didn’t make the cut for the World Cup, I knew there was little point in asking why. Sadly I never played for the All Blacks again. After the World Cup, when Laurie Mains took over as head coach, I was asked to take part in another trial match. But when I wasn’t selected despite playing well and winning I knew my time was up.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Warren Gatland with All Blacks halfback Bruce Deans at Cardiff Arms Park on the 1989 All Blacks tour.

The world of course was very different back then, but those memories came flooding back as I prepare to name my Wales squad for the World Cup on Monday.

It is always the hardest part of the job. I know how hard the players have trained over the last couple of months, and it is the moment when they discover whether their commitment and effort has been worth it.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Warren Gatland oversees a Wales training session in 2023.

Even now, I am still learning. Some of the best conversations I am having are coming from my son Bryn, who is leaving the Chiefs and North Harbour to play for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan next year.

All I can promise those players who don’t make it is that I know how they will feel. And because of that, I have not taken any decision lightly – and that includes how we inform the players of the selections.