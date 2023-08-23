Rugby World Cup: All Blacks' vital history lesson ahead of test against Springboks

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw (right) shakes hands with Sam Cane after the All Blacks beat the Springboks in the World Cup semifinal in London in 2015.

ANALYSIS: Eight years ago the All Blacks were purportedly at risk of having their heads ripped off their shoulders when they engaged the Springboks at Twickenham.

It was All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen who popped that tasty line into the public forum, a reaction to counterpart Heyneke Meyer getting all touchy-feely ahead of the World Cup semifinal in London in late October, 2015.

Meyer and Hansen were on good terms, so much so that the latter sometimes abbreviated the South African's name to "H'' when chatting about his rival, and after matches they had an agreement that the winner would buy the other a beer.

When it came down to business, however, they were ruthless and calculating.

So when Hansen heard about Meyer laying it on thick, he had gushed about the All Blacks as if they possessed superpowers, he was having none of it.

"He's a cunning wee devil, Heyneke,'' Hansen said. "He's been praising us all week and, while I know he means some of it, I know they're getting ready to rip our heads off.''

1 NEWS Steve Hansen and Eddie Jones were still going to have a beer after England’s big win over the All Blacks in 2019.

Meyer had tried to saturate the All Blacks players' brains with so many good vibes that he hoped they would believe they only had to walk on the field to earn a victory. That, in turn, would enable the Springboks to pounce on their overconfident opponents and make them melt.

It was up to Hansen to ensure the All Blacks knew that was horse manure. He succeeded. Beauden Barrett and Jerome Kaino scored the only tries of the match as the All Blacks prevailed to win an extremely tense encounter 20-18.

The following weekend they beat Australia in the final at the same venue, the perfect farewell gift for retiring captain Richie McCaw.

David Rogers/Getty Images Referee Jerome Garces talks to All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and his South African counterpart Fourie Du Preez during the World Cup semifinal in London in 2015.

The tension of preparing for a sudden-death game at a World Cup doesn't compare to what's about to unfold at Twickenham on Saturday morning (6.30am NZT), the first time the two teams have met at the venue since Hansen and Meyer treated us to their verbal jousts in 2015.

Organised as a World Cup warm-up game, and to throw money into the bank vaults for both national unions, there's much for both teams to gain prior to their opening matches at the global tournament in France next month.

There will be much interest in how the All Blacks manage this arrangement. The players’ slots in the World Cup squad have already been sealed, and the Tri Nations crown and Freedom Cup have already been retained.

The trick for coach Ian Foster will be to find ways to get maximum intensity from his players in a game that will, in all likelihood, be forgotten once the World Cup is underway.

David Rogers/Getty Images Referee Nika Amashukeli shows Owen Farrell, the England captain, a yellow card which was later upgraded to red after a TMO review during the test against Wales on August 13.

This could be a tough one for Foster.

The saga involving England captain Owen Farrell, who was issued a red card for a high tackle in a warm-up game against Wales, and will miss his team's first two World Cup pool games, is a reminder of how fast things can unravel.

There are other dangers lurking.

An injury could force a player to catch an early flight home. An error-ridden display may force Foster and fellow selectors Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan to reconsider selections for the first pool game against France in Paris on September 9.

Foster and Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber won't be slapping all their cards on the deck; not when they know their opponents’ analysts will break down the footage to find an edge.

To unleash a "special'' move, that could have a much bigger impact at the World Cup, would be madness.

So what can we expect from the players? Controlled aggression, lots of it, and hopefully a willingness to showcase their skills. It would be too easy to play aerial ping-pong, and let the other blokes make errors.

Given the two teams could meet in the quarterfinal in Paris in mid-October, there's added incentive to secure a victory.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Dan Carter played his penultimate game for the All Blacks against the Springboks in London in 2015.

Entering an important match, in the knowledge they had beaten their opponent in their most recent clash, has to be a good thing.

A victory for the All Blacks would give them three consecutive wins over their greatest foe, having beaten the Boks in Auckland last month and in Johannesburg last year.

In a bygone era a test match between the All Blacks and Springboks lingered in the memory, long after the season had ended.

Times, clearly, have changed. The challenge for Foster is to ensure the London match is remembered for all the right reasons.