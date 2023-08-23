A circus will follow Owen Farrell and England into the Rugby World Cup

ANALYSIS: Steve Borthwick’s favourite buzzwords are clarity and cohesion. They litter his press conferences like crisp packets on the side of the M1. So for Owen Farrell to receive a four-game suspension might just be the worst of all worlds for the England head coach as it muddies the waters of his already fraught Rugby World Cup planning.

Had Farrell been cleared then he would have been quickly reintegrated into the fold for this week’s final warm-up game against Fiji and Borthwick could have raised a glass to Richard Smith QC before putting this whole ugly episode behind them. Happy clarity.

Had Farrell been hit with the maximum six-match ban (excluding last week’s Ireland match) that would have eliminated him from England’s pool stage matches and quarter-final then Borthwick would have had no choice but to drop his captain. Painful clarity.

But four games, which is effectively three as it already counts last week’s Ireland match, creates an ugly halfway house.

It forces Borthwick to pivot to another first five-eighth, likely George Ford, and another captain, likely Courtney Lawes, for England’s two most important pool matches against Argentina and Japan. And then Borthwick has an uncomfortable decision whether to stick by his original skipper or to keep him on the sidelines.

Borthwick, who will discover the fate of Billy Vunipola disciplinary for his own red card on Wednesday morning UK time, is loyal to a fault. His decision to announce Farrell as World Cup captain as far back as June was testament to his faith in the Saracens playmaker.

David Rogers/Getty Images The loss of England captain Owen Farrell for England's first Rugby World Cup games is a major blow.

But, as unlikely as it appears right now, what if England’s attack suddenly clicks in his absence, as unlikely? Does Borthwick’s loyalty outweigh his commitment to building cohesion?

Despite his suspension, Farrell was in Dublin last week and heavily involved assisting the warm-up. This, of course, is evidence of his selfless commitment to helping the team. An alternative perspective might view his presence as suffocating for a temporary fly-half and captain wanting to call the shots in their own style.

Either way what attack coach Richard Wigglesworth witheringly referred to as the “white noise” surrounding Farrell will continue to buzz incessantly. Borthwick was desperate to avoid any sideshows or circuses coming into the World Cup, but like it or not there will be a big top at England’s training base in Le Touquet until Borthwick announces his team to face Chile on September 23 and beyond.

It also places pressure on Farrell’s shoulders, which lest we forget created this whole palaver in the first place, to prove that he is worth all the disruption. So many of his qualities are intangibles: character, leadership, aura. If he is to resume his role at No 10 then he will need to prove that he is hands down the best fly-half rather than the best leader.

At least, Borthwick has been vindicated by his decision to select three first five-eighths in his squad when other countries have gone for two or in South Africa’s case one. “In those key positions you need to have depth, three players who can play that position,” Borthwick said before announcing his 33-man squad.

“With the number of cards that are issued, HIAs, [Head Injury Assessment] then for those specialist positions you need to have depth.”

Whatever prophetic pride he may enjoy is counterbalanced by the frustration that he never got to road-test the Ford-Farrell partnership that was expected for at least one warm-up game. That is now surely a non-starter for the World Cup.

For all England’s annoyance at the drawn-out process of Farrell’s disciplinary and World Rugby’s appeal against his initial exoneration this still has to be recognised as a victory for rugby as a whole.

David Rogers/Getty Images England coach Steve Borthwick has been handed a major selection headache on the eve of the tournament.

After initially dragging their heels, World Rugby have reacted to the sport’s grave crisis by imposing frequently controversial and confusing disciplinary directives to clamp down on high tackles. Hence their appeal against Farrell’s original let-off.

While the definition of ‘high’ still creates a difference of opinion depending on what side of the equator you reside in, Farrell’s high tackle on Taine Basham was one of those that was almost universally recognised as a red card.

For Farrell, one of the sport’s highest profile players, to escape sanction right before the biggest World Cup to date would have undone so much of World Rugby’s messaging and education.

The original panel were found to have incorrectly applied mitigation for Jamie George’s push which changed the dynamics of Farrell’s tackle on Basham. As Welsh referee Nigel Owens originally observed, no mitigation should be applied when the tackle was always illegal because of Farrell’s failure to wrap.

It also demonstrates that justice is universal. Pacific Island players were rightly aggrieved that Tongan George Moala was hit with a five-game ban while Farrell initially escaped scot-free simply because the Rugby Football Union could afford to employ the services of Richard Smith QC.

While there will be sighs of relief within World Rugby, particularly because it upholds the verdict of its new bunker system, this is one of those episodes where there are no winners. The disciplinary process may have arrived at the right verdict but only after an extraordinarily convoluted process that showed the sport’s archaic systems and its newfangled social media trolls in the worst light.

Meanwhile Borthwick’s precious clarity and cohesion have been left floating by the roadside.