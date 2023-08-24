Rugby World Cup: Ian Foster names near full-strength All Blacks lineup to face Springboks

Ian Foster has unveiled a near full-strength All Blacks starting XV to take on the Springboks in the final pre-World Cup hitout against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday (6.30am NZT).

The All Blacks coach had vowed to go hard for this final preparation encounter and has been as good as his word with a starting group featuring all his first-choice players, minus injured forwards Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell, and probably hooker Codie Taylor who makes way for veteran Dane Coles.

“I won’t be protecting anyone,” said the coach before flying out for London. “There will no sentiment about trying to put people in cotton-wool. You don’t win World Cups by putting people in cotton-wool.”

Sure enough, he sends out a match-day 23 with over 1000 test caps and a starting forward pack with more than 500 as he looks to bank one more victory ahead of the World Cup kickoff against France in Paris on September 8.

Foster’s All Blacks are four from four thus far in 2023 after a comprehensive sweep of the Rugby Championship and a come-from-behind victory over the Wallabies in Dunedin to wrap up the southern hemisphere component of the season.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Will Jordan will get another crack at the Springboks ahead of the World Cup at Twickenham on Saturday (NZT).

Where Foster has sprung a minor surprise for a clash expected to draw a full-house of 82,000 is on the bench, where he has opted for a 6-2 forwards-backs split, with locks Josh Lord and Tupou Vaa’i (who covers blindside) both chosen, as well as specialist loosie Dalton Papalii. Halfback Cam Roigard and midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown are the only backline backups.

As expected Chiefs hard man Luke Jacobson comes in for his first start of the year to fill the No 6 spot vacated by Frizell’s hamstring injury, while Retallick’s absence means in-form Crusaders pair Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett will fill the starting second row.

It will be Whitelock’s 146th test as he edges closer to Richie McCaw’s record All Blacks haul of 148.

Gaspafotos Danes Coles gets the start at hooker to face the Boks in the only shift away from the top starting XV.

The backline has a settled and form look about it, with Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan and Mark Telea comprising the back three, Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett reuniting in midfield, and Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga in the halves.

Up front Coles joins regular starting props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax in the front row, with skipper Sam Cane and the immense Ardie Savea completing the loose trio.

“This is our final game before the Rugby World Cup and this test is critical in our preparation,” said Foster. “With just two weeks to go, it’s an important opportunity to get us battle-ready for the start of the tournament.

“These games are always intense and physically challenging, and I’m sure this one will be no different.”

The Springboks have been a little more circumspect with their lineup, making eight personnel changes from the starting group that pumped Wales last weekend. But they will still run out an outstanding pack, including fit-again skipper Siya Kolisi, props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, hooker Malcolm Marx and imposing loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Both teams have one eye on the World Cup. Yet when the Boks face the Blacks at a venue as notable as Twickenham, there is no such thing as taking anything easy. And certainly no place for cotton-wool.

AT A GLANCE

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papalii, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown..