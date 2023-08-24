Rugby World Cup: Why All Blacks coach Ian Foster refused to put players in cotton wool

All Blacks coach Ian Foster shunted aside any negative thoughts about his top players getting battered by the Springboks when he settled on a near full-strength team for the test in London on Saturday morning (6.30am NZT).

The prospect of injuries so close to the World Cup – the All Blacks will play France in the tournament opener in Paris on September 9 – could have resulted in Foster reeling out a second-string side at Twickenham.

There has been none of that. Foster, as promised, hasn’t played it safe.

“I won’t be protecting anyone,” Foster said before the All Blacks departed for London. “You don’t win World Cups by putting people in cotton wool.”

Rather than protect his most influential players Foster has taken the bold step of rolling out a team bristling with experience and talent for this final hit-out before the global event.

The most notable omissions for the game against the Springboks were lock Brodie Retallick and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell, because of knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Luke Jacobson has been named at blindside flanker for the test against the Springboks in London.

Foster said the pair were ahead of schedule in terms of their recovery, but were still unlikely to be available for the first game against Les Bleus at the World Cup.

Luke Jacobson has been named at No 6 in the absence of Frizell, while the Crusaders pair of Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett will be the starting second rowers. Josh Lord, who wasn't named in the 33-man World Cup squad but was invited to join the squad for the trip to London, has been listed on the bench.

Whitelock is the most experienced member of the starting 15, with 145 test caps, followed by halfback Aaron Smith (118) and Beauden Barrett (115).

Foster said the delay between the All Blacks' most recent test against the Wallabies in Dunedin on August 5, which the All Blacks won 23-20 after Richie Mo'unga kicked a late penalty, and the test against France was “too big for us to use this game as a cotton wool exercise”.

Stuff Openside flanker Sam Cane will captain the All Blacks against the Springboks in London.

He swept aside any concerns about key players getting hurt so close to the World Cup, saying “my heart is not in my mouth”.

“Some things are part of the game,” Foster told reporters during a press conference in London overnight. “If you go in half-hearted and worrying about the consequences, those things are almost guaranteed to happen.

“The same thing is going to happen in the World Cup. You don’t want injuries in any game. This is ideal for us. It’s the sort of build up we need to make sure we keep climbing our performance levels. The only way to go into this is full throttle.”

Foster has named a six-two split on the bench in favour of his forwards. Loose forward Tupou Vaa'i, who like Lord was omitted from the World Cup squad but was asked to travel to London as cover, has been listed on the bench.

Halfback Cam Roigard, who has just one test cap to his credit, has been named as the back-up to Smith ahead of Finlay Christie.

The performance of Jacobson, who was also named in the 2019 World Cup squad but was forced to return home from Japan because of concussion symptoms, could soothe any concerns Foster has about his back-row mix ahead of the test against France.

With the more experienced Frizell unavailable, Jacobson, who can also cover No 8 and openside flanker, could prove a capable replacement.

“This is exactly the scenario that we expect to have later on so to have them now is great,” Foster said in reference to Jacobson.

“He’s a quality person, he’s contributed well and played well off the bench. I can’t wait to see him play.”

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papalii, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown.