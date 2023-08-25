Rugby World Cup: Ian Foster rolls the dice with All Blacks team to face Springboks

Rugby international: All Blacks v Springboks. Venue: Twickenham, London. Kickoff: 6.30am Saturday, August 26 (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6am.

Ian Foster has gritted his teeth and flirted with potential mayhem when picking this All Blacks team to face the Springboks in London on Saturday morning (NZT).

Coach Foster's decision to send out a full-strength team against the Springboks, an opponent likely to attempt to knock seven different colours out of the All Blacks during the final warm-up test before the World Cup, could be a masterstroke.

Or it could have dire consequences.

No-one can forecast what will unfold at a sold-out Twickenham, injuries are always a danger in this dangerous craft, but Foster clearly wants his best players to be mentally and physically tested ahead of their first World Cup pool match against France in Paris on September 9.

Apart from lock Brodie Retallick and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell, both unavailable because of knee and hamstring injuries respectively, Foster has picked a starting XV likely to resemble the one that clashes with Les Bleus at Stade de France in just over a fortnight.

In doing so, he has blown to smithereens the theories spouted by those who reckoned he wouldn't dare put his most precious assets in harm's way with the tournament so close.

Alan Lee/Photosport/AP Richie Mo’unga has been named to start at first five-eighth for the All Blacks.

It's always important for the All Blacks to win test matches, especially against the Springboks, but given there are no trophies on the line it would have been understandable if Foster had walked a cautious path and instructed his second-stringers to be the ones to risk injury.

Instead, he has jammed his foot hard on the accelerator pedal. Foster wants the All Blacks to enter the World Cup with five consecutive wins banked for 2023.

If they beat the Springboks, the current holders of the Webb Ellis Cup, it has the potential to wrap another layer of confidence around a group of men who are hungry to send Foster, who will be replaced by Scott Robertson next year, out on a high note.

"The gap between the last test [against Australia on August 5] and the France game is too big for us to use this game as a cotton-wool exercise,'' Foster said at a press conference in London. “My heart is not in my mouth. It’s a test match. Some things are part of the game.''

The injury to Frizell means Luke Jacobson has been named at blindside flanker. This will be a huge test of Jacobson's resolve and ability; a convincing performance should ensure he's named at No 6 for the match against France.

Although the All Blacks management are pleased with the progress Frizell and Retallick are making from their wounds, they are unlikely to be fit enough to play at the start of the tournament.

Jono Searle/Getty Images Luke Jacobson will play his 15th test when he starts against the Springboks in London on Saturday morning.

This will be the second time Jacobson has started against the Springboks, having started at No 8 when the All Blacks lost 31-29 on the Gold Coast two years ago. After two more appearances, against the United States and Italy, he was flushed out of the limelight when Foster ignored him for all of last year.

Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett have been named to start in the second row, with Josh Lord and Tupou Vaa’i on the bench as cover. Despite not being in the 33-man squad for the World Cup, Lord, one of six forwards listed in the reserves, was invited to join the team in London.

Foster was adamant this was not a time to be anxious about players getting injured, even if it meant it could result in them being ruled out of the World Cup.

"If you go in half-hearted and worrying about the consequences, those things are almost guaranteed to happen. The same thing is going to happen in the World Cup. You don’t want injuries in any game,'' he said.

“This is ideal for us. It’s the sort of build up we need to make sure we keep climbing our performance levels.”

AT A GLANCE

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papalii, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Springboks: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Cobus Reinach, Willie le Roux.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).