Recap: Uruguay edge Namibia to claim gritty Rugby World Cup win

04:15, Sep 28 2023

Uruguay claim their first win of the Rugby World Cup after beating Namibia 36-26 in Lyon.

Namibia's Louis van der Westhuizen is tackled by Uruguay duo Facundo Gattas and Manuel Ardao in Lyon.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Namibia's Louis van der Westhuizen is tackled by Uruguay duo Facundo Gattas and Manuel Ardao in Lyon.