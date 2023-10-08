Live: Ireland vs Scotland – Rugby World Cup 2023

Follow live coverage of the Rugby World Cup match between Ireland and Scotland in Paris. If you prefer to follow the Tribe live play-by-play commentary and match statistics, please find this below our Stuff live blog.

Currently one point behind the Boks, who have completed their pool games, it’s simple for Ireland – a minimum of a bonus point will secure top spot in pool B.

As for Scotland, it’s must-win time, and they’d best do it by more than a few points.

Riding a 16-match winning streak, Ireland have won their last eight tests against Scotland, who last tasted success in the head-to-head stakes in 2017.

Both sides have both poured cold water on the possibility of going into “cahoots” to knock South Africa out of the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Potter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Stuart McCloskey.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Gagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, George Horne, Ollie Smith.