Recap: Springboks edge England in Rugby World Cup semifinal nailbiter

Follow live coverage of the second Rugby World Cup semifinal between England and South Africa in Paris. If you prefer to follow the Tribe live play-by-play commentary and match statistics, please find this below our livestream and Stuff live blog.

England v South Africa (semifinal two)

When: Sunday, 8am; Where: Stade de France, Paris; Coverage: Watch live Sky Sport 1 from 7am, or follow Stuff’s live blog from 7am. Sky Open and Stuff (with te reo commentary option) will also be showing the game on delay from 9:30am.

England are now the only unbeaten team in the tournament, an outcome no one saw coming after they laboured in their warmup games.

However, they have shown their dogged qualities to get this far, and the Springboks won’t be taking them lightly.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images England halfback Alex Mitchell passes the ball during their Rugby World Cup semifinal with South Africa.

England captain Owen Farrell is an outstanding goalkicker, and the team is packed full of veterans who won’t be daunted by the big stage.

The Springboks have evolved significantly over the past four years, and showed the ability to use the ball in their breathtaking win against France in the last quarterfinal.

They are incredibly difficult to beat, with their rush defence and stacked bench proving too much for the French in Paris.

TEAMS

England: Freddie Steward, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell (capt), Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, George Martin, Maro Itoje, Dan Cole, Jamie George, Joe Marler. Reserves: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence.

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ireland), Paul Williams (New Zealand)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

TAB ODDS

England $4.80 South Africa $1.17