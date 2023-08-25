England's Rugby World Cup preparation has gone from bad to disaster

ANALYSIS: All coaches engage in disaster planning where they picture worst-case scenarios.

Even in the darkest depths of Steve Borthwick’s imagination, he could not possibly have dared to envisage a situation where he would head into England’s most important Rugby World Cup pool fixture against Argentina potentially missing nearly half of his first choice XV.

Captain Owen Farrell and No 8 Billy Vunipola are suspended. Wing Anthony Watson is now out joining halfback Jack van Poortvliet on the injured list. Likely starting wing Elliot Daly is a major doubt to feature against the Pumas after suffering a knee injury against Ireland while flanker Tom Curry has not played in any of the warm-up games as he recovers from an ankle injury. Henry Arundell has also suffered a back spasm.

That’s not just the spine of the team, it’s the heart and spleen too.

That’s Plans A through to K out of the window.

“Did I anticipate this situation, with the three disciplinary processes we’ve had to go through? No,” Borthwick said.

“I take a lot of notes and have a lot of notebooks capturing all the lessons of previous World Cup experiences. 2003 was the first time I was involved, though not in the actual squad, through to 2007, 2015 and 2019.

“I have files of World Cup experience and all of that becomes part of the knowledge going forward. No situation is every identical but past experience allows you to be able to adapt quickly. Inevitably the plan has to change but the planning process is essential because it allows you to adapt quickly.”

Any sympathy for Borthwick is outweighed by pity for Watson, probably the most talented English winger of his generation whose luck with major injuries is grotesquely cruel. He is also in the invidious position of being without a club. Instead he is on a Rugby Football Union training contract with a view to returning to Leicester Tigers after the Rugby World Cup. Now his future now is up in the air.

David Rogers/Getty Images The loss of Owen Farrell for England's first two Rugby World Cup games is a blow to their chances.

Borthwick, meanwhile, must be wondering why so many black cats have crossed his path. At the start of the summer, he was bubbling with excitement at the prospect of having ten weeks of training with his squad together. He was convinced that so many of the ills of English rugby, which were manifestly evident during another two win Six Nations, could be cured by the panacea of ‘cohesion’, which is now being replaced by ‘adapbility’ as Borthwick’s buzzword of choice.

Now he is going to build scratch 8-9-10 and back three combinations against Argentina, who if they were not favourites before most certainly seem that way now.

Maybe it can even work in their favour. A meticulous planner, Borthwick will now have to be spontaneous with his selections and flexible in an approach that previously seemed all too dogmatic up until this point.

The combination of Jack Willis and Ben Earl at openside and No 8 oozes dynamism and bears hallmarks of the twin openside David Pocock-Michael Hooper combination that Australia deployed so effectively at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

It might be clearing a very low bar but Earl has been the pick of England’s players from the warm-up games and another strong performance would cement his place in the team, even with Curry and Vunipola due to return.

The deployment of Marcus Smith at fullback, where he has never featured for Harlequins, also shows a flight of fancy that would not usually be associated with Borthwick. A significant number of great scientific breakthroughs such as the discovery of penicillin were made by complete fluke rather than careful planning.

David Rogers/Getty Images Bad luck and bad performances have blighted Steve Borthwick's time in charge of England.

Desperation can lead to liberation. England’s best performances in the last couple of years have coincided when they have found themselves in a hole whether that has been 19 points down against the All Blacks last year, 1-0 down in the series against Australia or on the multiple occasions when they have had a player sent off. Only then do England seem to summon both the fire and freedom to play like themselves.

Make no mistake, even without all the unavailabilities, England are in a hole heading into their final warm-up game against Fiji. They have lost five out of eight matches this year. Nor are they winning hearts and minds with a style of play that is tough to love and often painful to watch.

As Mike Tyson, once opined, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. Well England currently feel like Muhammad Ali on the ropes in Kinshasa absorbing heavy blow after heavy blow from George Foreman.

Now it is their turn to come out swinging.