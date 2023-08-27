Fiji stun England to claim famous 30-22 win at Twickenham ahead of Rugby World Cup

At Twickenham Stadium, London: Fiji 30 (Waisea Nayacalevu, Vinaya Habosi, Simione Kuruvoli tries; Caleb Muntz 3 conversions, 3 penalties) England 22 (Jonny May, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant tries; George Ford 2 conversions, penalty) HT: 3-8

Fiji defeated England for the first time by producing three sensational tries from nothing and winning 30-22 in a Rugby World Cup warmup at a damp Twickenham on Sunday (NZT).

Fiji lost all seven previous match-ups since 1988 by an average score of 41-16, but spotlighted their threat to go well at the World Cup by cleaning up all of their past weaknesses. They were disciplined despite a yellow card, the set-pieces were strong, the fitness held for 80 minutes, and the goalkicking was perfect.

Alastair Grant/AP Fiji's Albert Tuisue, left, celebrates with teammate Simione Kuruvoli after a shock win over England at Twickenham.

Allied to Fiji's natural flair and power, England were finally overcome.

“They're a really good team now, got some phenomenal athletes,” said captain Courtney Lawes, whose 100th England cap was spoilt.

”One on one, they made us look silly."

Wales, Fiji's first opponents at the World Cup on September 10 in Bordeaux, were duly warned as coach Warren Gatland was in attendance at Twickenham.

Fiji trailed England only 8-3 after a first half they finished strong, and never trailed again from the 43rd minute following their second converted try while they were playing with 14 men. Prop Eroni Mawa was in the sin-bin.

England closed to 23-22 in the 68th minute, but Fiji's third try clinched a famous victory in the 72nd when dazzling wing Selesitino Ravutaumada dragged in four defenders and offloaded for replacement halfback Simione Kuruvoli to score untouched.

Ravutaumada was a deserving man of the match, dangerous whenever he had the ball. He conceded England's opening try and his marginal forward pass after some superb stepping cost Fiji a first-half try, but he made up for it by setting up two tries.

“England gave us what we expected,” Ravutaumada said.

England were sloppy again, and have lost three of their four Rugby World Cup warm-ups. They are no closer to fixing their problems than when Eddie Jones was the coach.

Defeat also compounded a miserable week for England, in which captain Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola were suspended for the opening World Cup game against Argentina on September 9 in Marseille and winger Anthony Watson was ruled out of the tournament by a calf injury.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Simione Kuruvolia celebrates after scoring Fiji’s third try.

England made eight changes after a drubbing from Ireland in Dublin last weekend, starting hooker Theo Dan, halfback Alex Mitchell and wing Jonny May, the favourite to replace Watson at the World Cup.

May scored the opening try, beating opposite Ravutaumada for the first try by an England back in 360 minutes, covering six games since March.

But after a passing downpour, creating conditions which traditionally suit England, Fiji dominated with seven changes after losing to France 34-17.

Fiji first-five Caleb Muntz slotted the first of his five penalties and Ravutaumada made a try-saving tackle on Max Malins on halftime as Fiji finished the half without Mawa, who was sin-binned for pulling down a maul. His was only the second yellow card Fiji have received this year.

Alastair Grant/AP England's captain Courtney Lawes, centre, is tackled by Fiji's Sam Matavesi, right, and teammate Albert Tuisue, bottom.

It didn't matter to Fiji after the break. Waisea Nayacalevu had a try ruled out in the first half by a marginal forward pass but Ravutaumada didn't make the same mistake to set up the captain again after getting away from two defenders.

Muntz converted, and again when left wing Vinaya Habosi took unmarked ruck ball over the try line.

England came back with converted tries to replacement backs Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant but Ravutaumada had one more big run to unleash.

“The defence wasn't good enough,” England coach Steve Borthwick said after his sixth loss in nine tests.

”The power of Fiji's carries, they scored too easily. We slipped off too many tackles."